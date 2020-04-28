Virus outbreak at Smithfield plant in Clinton

Five employees at Smithfield Packing Company in Clinton have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the latest outbreak at a North Carolina food processing facility. The plant continues to run as Smithfield Foods officials said all federal guidelines are being followed at the company’s locations amid the pandemic.

The Sampson County Health Department on Monday reported nine new positive cases, bringing the county’s total to 45. The nine new cases are all in stable condition and isolated at home, according to a Sampson County statement.

“Smithfield and the Health Department are working closely together to assure adequate follow-up is being provided to all employees,” the county statement read.

One Smithfield employee is not a Sampson resident and was not included in the 45 figure. Additionally, one of the new cases has been linked to other cases in a neighboring county. Health departments are continuing to gather all the necessary information when there is a positive case identified, to include their close contacts, to ensure each individual is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in isolation at home.

The Sampson Independent reached out to local Smithfield officials regarding the impact to the plant and its operations, and heard back from a public relations firm.

“As I am sure you can imagine, we are receiving a number of requests at this time. Out of respect for our employees’ legal privacy, we will not confirm COVID-19 cases in our facilities. The CDC is tracking COVID-19 cases in the U.S. on their website, as are State and Territorial Health Departments,” a reply from Leah Weightman, senior account executive for Corporate Communications with firm MWWPR stated in an email response to the Independent’s inquiry.

Weightman referred The Independent to information on Smithfield Foods’ COVID-19 webpage.

Smithfield notes on its site that the company “has instituted a series of stringent and detailed protocols that follow the strict guidance of the CDC to effectively manage any potential COVID-19 cases in our operations,” in order to protect employees, consumers and all stakeholders.

Employees who test positive for COVID-19 will be: instructed not to report to work or immediately isolated onsite; advised to contact a healthcare provider; quarantined with pay; and asked to identify all coworkers with whom they have worked in close proximity in the last 14 days. The company will notify these team members without identifying the employee, the Smithfield statement read.

“Additionally, the area in which the employee works, as well as all common areas, will be thoroughly sanitized,” the company stated.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company cited, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

“We ensure every employee involved in the handling, preparing, processing and transporting of our food products utilizes appropriate food safety and personal hygiene procedures at all times. This includes frequent hygienic handwashing and sanitization. We routinely employ personal protective equipment throughout our facilities, which covers employees’ heads, faces, hands and bodies,” Smithfield Foods states on its website.

Last week, it was reported that there were outbreaks in five various food processing facilities located in Bladen, Chatham, Duplin, Lee and Robeson counties. An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases. Also reported Monday was an outbreak at Butterball LLC in Duplin.

For Smithfield Foods, the COVID-19 outbreak is the most recent for a company that shut down its Sioux Falls, S.D., location until further notice after more than 800 plant workers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. That South Dakota location is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the U.S., representing four to five percent of the nation’s pork production and employing 3,700 people. Another Smithfield plant was closed in Monmouth, Ill., last week after a portion of the 1,700 employees there tested positive.

Last week, a worker at the Tar Heel, NC, facility, who has been quarantining at home after feeling ill, told WECT News that the plant manager promised $500 bonuses for employees who did not call out of work during April.

However, Smithfield Foods, in a detailed response addressing what it called “misinformation as it confronts COVID-19,” addressed what at least one employee called “a bribe.”

“We have absolutely no motivation – in fact, we are disincentivized – to have sick team members reporting to work,” the company stated. “We are regularly telling employees, in multiple languages, verbally, in print and via an employee communication app, ‘Do not report to work if you are sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. You will be paid.’ Our nation’s food workers are fighting COVID-19 by embracing their responsibility to safeguard America’s food supply during these unprecedented times. As a company and a nation, we should reward those who accept responsibility.”

To that end, the company said it dedicated $120 million to providing “Responsibility Bonuses” to all production and distribution center team members.

“Employees who miss work due to COVID-19 will receive the Responsibility Bonus,” the company statement read. “In addition to our Responsibility Bonuses, we have not furloughed or laid off a single employee, despite closing five of our 40 facilities and numerous foodservice lines falling dormant in still more plants.”

The closure of those facilities is a detriment not only to Smithfield, but to the nation’s food supply, the company’s president said.

“It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield. “These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals.”

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are now ubiquitous across our country. The virus is afflicting communities everywhere. The agriculture and food sectors have not been immune. Numerous plants across the country have COVID-19 positive employees,” he continued. “We have continued to run our facilities for one reason: to sustain our nation’s food supply during this pandemic. We believe it is our obligation to help feed the country, now more than ever. We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19.”

Outbreak at Butterball

Also on Monday, Butterball LLC and the Duplin County Health Department announced that the company’s poultry production facility near Mount Olive had been the site of an outbreak.

“In recent months, Butterball took the appropriate action steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, including strict sanitization protocols, social distancing everywhere possible, daily temperature screenings and required use of surgical-style face masks when inside the facility,” a joint statement from Butterball and the Health Department stated.

Butterball, LLC and Duplin County Health Department have been working together with the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDACS), in addition to other local agencies such as Goshen Medical Center, local hospitals and other local health departments.

Duplin County Health Department is leading the outbreak response, including contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to each positive COVID-19 case. Butterball will continue to provide pay and benefits for employees unable to work while being tested for COVID-19, recovering from the disease or because they have been asked to self-quarantine by the health department or other medical professional, the company noted.

To protect employees and the food supply, Butterball is following the interim COVID-19 guidance for meat and poultry processing facilities from the CDC and the Occupation Safety and Health Administration.

“We are pleased to have the support of local, state and federal agencies through this unprecedented time,” said Butterball President and CEO, Jay Jandrain. “Ensuring we have the proper safety and operational procedures in place to protect the safety of our team members is crucial for us to continue putting food on tables as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As of Monday, North Carolina had 9,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 95 of 100 counties, according to the NCDHHS. There were 306 deaths and 473 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there had been 109,920 COVID-19 tests completed as of Monday morning, the agency reported.

There had been 275 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson as of Monday, resulting in 220 negatives to go with the 45 positive tests. Twelve of those positive patients have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 10 additional tests pending as of Monday. No deaths have resulted from the virus in Sampson. Duplin County’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases was 51 residents, as of Friday. An update to that figure was not expected until Tuesday.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_COVID-9.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Sfield1.jpg

Five employees test positive; Sampson virus cases at 45

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.