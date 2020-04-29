Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 26 — Abraham Cabrera Rivera, 24, of 365 S. Clinton Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is July 8.

• April 26 — Michael Lamar Crumpler, 29, of 680 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown, was charged with domestic assault on a female and domestic interference with emergency communication. No bond set; court date is July 23.

• April 26 — Jahleek Joyner, 18, of 708 S. Chapman St., Greensboro, NC, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 15.

• April 27 — Kevin Ryan Hall, 27, of 400 Spicey Jane Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $5,500; court date is July 10.

• April 27 — Victoria Lynn Haney, 23, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and stolen property offenses. Bond set at $3,000; court date is July 10.

• April 27 — John Christopher Merritt, 27, of 3487 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen goods/property and resisting public officer. Bond set at $4,000; court date is June 28.

• April 27 — Edwin Lloyd Mathis Jr., 32, of 1290 Belvoir School Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic simple assault and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is July 7.

• April 27 — Anthony Lavel Parker, 47, of 157 Old Hickory Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 7.

• April 27 — Lana Ellinger Elmquist, 50, of 827 Wild Cherry Lane, No. 15, Wilmington, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and rear lamp violation. No bond set; court date is July 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

