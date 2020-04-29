Virus cases at Smithfield rise to seven

Two more employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid an active outbreak of COVID-19 at Smithfield Packing Company in Clinton, bringing the number of confirmed cases at the plant to seven.

Smithfield Foods and the Sampson County Health Department are working closely to protect the health of employees, the county said in a Tuesday statement. Health officials on Tuesday reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Sampson, bringing the total to 49 in this county.

Of the four new cases, two are stable and isolated at home, the agency said. Another patient is at Sampson Regional Medical Center in stable condition, and the fourth patient is in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

As of Tuesday, there were 13 food processing facilities in the state with an outbreak of the coronavirus, including Smithfield Foods in Clinton and Butterball’s poultry production facility near Mount Olive in Duplin County, both of which announced outbreaks on Monday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), responding to questions from the Bladen Journal on Tuesday, said the 13 facilities are in 11 counties. Its morning report confirmed 479 cases.

The counties include Sampson, Duplin, Bladen, Bertie, Chatham, Lee, Lenoir, Robeson, Union, Wilkes and Wilson.

The agency declined to answer questions that would have numbered the people infected at the Smithfield plant, and the names of the other plants and how many were infected at each. Smithfield has declined to say how many workers are infected. It has had to shut down other facilities due to virus outbreaks.

NCDHHS defines an outbreak as two or more cases. It named five facilities last week. The two in Sampson and Duplin were added to the list Monday.

In addition to Clinton’s Smithfield Foods plant and Mount Olive’s Butterball plant, cases have been confirmed at the Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, Lumber Bridge’s Mountaire Farms plant in Robeson County, Siler City’s Mountaire Farms plant in Chatham County, Sanford’s Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Lee County, and Lewiston Woodville’s Perdue Farms plant in Bertie County.

The others are unconfirmed.

Health departments in both Sampson and Duplin are continuing to conduct their respective outbreak investigations, including contact tracing, to identify who else may have potentially been exposed and ensure each individual is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in isolation at home.

For Smithfield Foods, the COVID-19 outbreaks in North Carolina are the most recent for a company that shut down its Sioux Falls, S.D., location until further notice after more than 800 plant workers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Smithfield plant in Tar Heel is the world’s largest pork processing facility in the world. It employs an estimated 4,400 to 5,000, and processes between 30,000 and 35,000 hogs a day.

The South Dakota location is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the U.S., representing four to five percent of the nation’s pork production and employing 3,700 people. Another Smithfield plant was closed in Monmouth, Ill., last week after a portion of the 1,700 employees there tested positive.

The closure of those facilities is a detriment not only to Smithfield, but to the nation’s food supply, the company’s president said.

“It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield. “These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals.”

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, Smithfield officials said. Sullivan lamented the “ubiquitous” virus, which he said is afflicting communities everywhere. The agriculture and food sectors have not been immune, he said.

“We have continued to run our facilities for one reason: to sustain our nation’s food supply during this pandemic. We believe it is our obligation to help feed the country, now more than ever. We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19,” Sullivan stated.

President Donald Trump was to sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open. The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.

Trump on Tuesday told reporters that “there’s plenty of supply,” but that supply chains had hit what he called a “road block. It’s sort of a legal roadblock more than anything else,” he said.

Two of the nation’s biggest pork processing plants are currently closed. Along with Smithfield Foods halting production at its plant in South Dakota, meat processing giant Tyson Foods suspended operations at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa.

Tyson Farms operates the only meat processing plant in Wilkes County, in Wilkesboro, and operates a plant in the Union County seat of Monroe, two counties where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in plants, the NCDHHS told the Bladen Journal.

Sanderson Farms has a plant in Lenoir County, in Kinston, and Smithfield Foods has plants in Lenoir and Wilson counties in Kinston and Wilson, respectively.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said last week that 13 U.S. food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died and that an estimated 5,000 are sick or have been exposed to the virus while working near someone who tested positive.

There had been 286 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson as of Tuesday, resulting in 221 negatives to go with the 49 positive tests. Twelve of those positive patients have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 16 additional tests pending as of Tuesday. No deaths have resulted from the virus in Sampson.

On Tuesday, the Duplin County Health Department reported that the county’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases had increased to 78 residents, up 27 cases from the last report of 51 on Friday. Of those confirmed positive cases, 27 patients have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had 9,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 96 of 100 counties, according to the NCDHHS. There were 342 deaths and 463 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there had been 112,752 COVID-19 tests completed as of Tuesday morning, the agency reported.

A statewide Stay-At-Home order is currently in effect until May 8.

“As we enter another week of staying at home, I want to thank North Carolinians everywhere for following the restrictions. And I want to remind everyone that we can’t let our guard down just yet,” Gov. Roy Cooper stated in a news conference on Tuesday. “We’ve grabbed hold of the opportunity to save lives in North Carolina. We have done that together, through our own actions. We continue to plan for the days ahead when we ease restrictions and work our way back to a new normal. But for now, stick with it.

“We can do this,” the governor continued. “I know it’s hard, but it is saving lives.”

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases

