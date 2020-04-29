Sampson sees largest one-day spike in virus cases

The Sampson County Health Department on Wednesday reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the largest one-day increase of positive virus patients in Sampson. The spike brings the total cases to 63, which now includes 12 confirmed cases at Smithfield Packing Company in Clinton, where three new cases were added to the pork processing plant’s active outbreak.

There are more than 40 COVID-19 tests currently pending in the county.

Of the 14 new cases, 13 are stable and isolated at home, and one is hospitalized in stable condition, local health officials said. Smithfield Foods and the Health Department are working together “to protect the health of employees at the plant,” a county statement noted. The plant continues to operate.

There had been 327 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson as of Wednesday, resulting in 221 negatives to go with the 63 positive tests. Twelve of those positive patients have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 43 additional tests pending as of Wednesday.

No deaths have resulted from the virus in Sampson.

“With the increase in total cases, citizens are reminded that if you think you have the coronavirus, call your health care provider so that he/she can evaluate your symptoms and provide the best course of action,” the County of Sampson implored in a Wednesday statement. “Please stay at home and call your doctor if you have fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, or shortness of breath. Please remember to protect yourself by following these simple rules: practice social distancing — staying 6 feet apart, avoid touching your face, wear protective face covering when in public, cover your cough, wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently.”

As reported with previous cases, the Health Department said it is working to identify close contacts, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time. Based on information provided by the individuals, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

As of Tuesday, there were 13 food processing facilities in the state with an outbreak of the coronavirus, including Smithfield Foods in Clinton and Butterball’s poultry production facility near Mount Olive in Duplin County, both of which announced outbreaks on Monday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), responding to questions from the Bladen Journal on Tuesday, said the 13 facilities are in 11 counties. NCDHHS defines an outbreak as two or more cases. It named five facilities last week. The two in Sampson and Duplin were added to the list Monday.

In addition to Clinton’s Smithfield Foods plant and Mount Olive’s Butterball plant, cases have been confirmed at the Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, Lumber Bridge’s Mountaire Farms plant in Robeson County, Siler City’s Mountaire Farms plant in Chatham County, Sanford’s Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Lee County, and Lewiston Woodville’s Perdue Farms plant in Bertie County.

The others are unconfirmed.

Health departments in both Sampson and Duplin are continuing to conduct their respective outbreak investigations, including contact tracing, to identify who else may have potentially been exposed and ensure each individual is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in isolation at home.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had 9,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 98 of 100 counties, according to the NCDHHS. There were 354 deaths and 551 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there had been 118,44 COVID-19 tests completed as of Wednesday morning, the agency reported.

Trump signs executive order

President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply.

The order uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves. Unions fired back, saying the White House was jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers’ health.

More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation’s largest — Smithfield Foods’ plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tyson Foods’ plant in Waterloo, Iowa. Others have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick.

“Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency,” the order states.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said Tuesday that 20 food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died of the virus. An estimated 6,500 are sick or have been exposed while working near someone who tested positive, the union says.

As a result, industry leaders have warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days.

The 15 largest pork-packing plants account for 60% of all pork processed in the U.S., and the country has already seen a 25% reduction in pork slaughter capacity, according to UFCW.

A senior White House official said the administration was trying to prevent a situation in which a “vast majority” of the nation’s meat processing plants might have temporarily closed operations, reducing the availability of meat in supermarkets by as much as 80%.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release, said the White House was also working with the Labor Department to provide enhanced safety guidance for meatpacking workers. That will include trying to minimize the risk to workers who may be prone to serious complications from the virus, including strongly recommending those over the age of 65 and with preexisting conditions stay home.

The order, which was developed in consultation with industry leaders including Tyson and Smithfield, is designed, in part, to provide companies with additional liability protections in case workers get sick.

Trump on Tuesday said the order would address what he described as a “legal roadblock.” It will “solve any liability problems where they had certain liability problems and we’ll be in very good shape.”

But UFCW International President Marc Perrone said that more must be done to protect the safety of workers.

“Simply put, we cannot have a secure food supply without the safety of these workers,” he said in a statement, urging the administration “to immediately enact clear and enforceable safety standards” and compel companies to provide protective equipment, make daily testing available to workers, and enforce physical distancing, among other measures.

The administration is working with companies to help them secure protective equipment, like face shields and masks, and ramp up testing, the official said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have issued extensive guidelines on steps companies and workers should take.

Protecting workers can be especially challenging at plants that typically employ thousands of people who often work side-by-side carving meat, making social distancing all but impossible. Some companies have been working to reduce infections by checking workers’ temperatures, staggering breaks and altering start times. Owners said they have also done more to clean plants and added plastic shields between workstations.

Associated Press reports utilized for this article. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

