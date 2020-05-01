County setshearings onfire districts

Sampson County is considering doing away with its existing fire service districts and creating 20 new districts in an attempt to updated the system, while equally distributing the fire protection tax levy. The public can have its say on the matter during hearings scheduled for this Monday.

Under state law, the county must hold a public hearing before abolishing or creating a service district and must notify the public of that hearing as well as notify property owners within the proposed service district by mail. The county has done that, and the next step will be public hearings this Monday, May 4.

Two separate hearings were originally advertised for April 6. Due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners recessed the hearings until May 4. The purpose of the two public hearings is to receive comments, first, about the proposed abolition of the county’s existing fire service districts and, second, about the proposed creation of 20 county fire service districts.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. and will be held virtually by video conference due to the current pandemic. The County Auditorium will not be open to the public for the meeting, which will be broadcast live via Facebook Live.

The county has moved forward with the proposal as a way of updating what officials say has become an antiquated system.

Many of the existing districts were created in the 1970s and 80s and the records associated with the creation of the districts, including the maps, are sometimes unclear or incomplete, leading to confusion about district boundaries.

“Creating 20 new districts using modern GIS technology will eliminate this issue going forward,” a county statement read, explaining the proposal.

There are also areas of the county that are not currently paying a tax for fire protection services, even though residents in those areas receive fire response from a local fire department. The County’s Fire Commission voted to recommend that all parts of the county pay a tax for fire protection services. The new districts will cover all unincorporated areas of the county as well as the incorporated territory of three towns who voted to be included in a district.

Those towns are Autryville, Harrells and Turkey, which each approved resolutions in support of the measure.

Under state law, counties can create special tax districts called county service districts in order to fund certain types of services within the district. Fire protection is one such service. Most residents in the unincorporated areas of Sampson are already paying a tax for fire protection.

That fire service district tax revenue must be used to fund fire protection service within the service district. The county could also use revenue generated by the fire service district to fund emergency medical, rescue and ambulance services within the district but will only do so to the extent that the fire department that services the district provides rescue or fire medic services.

Residents can use the County’s GIS website to determine which proposed fire service district their property is located in by accessing https://sampson.connectgis.com/Map.aspx.

Using the “Layers” tool bar on the righthand side of the screen, residents can scroll down to “Emergency Mgmt.” When the arrow to the left of “Emergency Mgmt.” is clicked, six boxes will drop down. Select the last box, entitled “Fire Response Areas Proposed” to view which proposed fire service district your property is located in.

After reviewing the proposed budget and recommendations of the fire department that serves each district, the Board of Commissioners will set the tax rate for each fire service district when it adopts its annual budget ordinance. Tax rates currently vary by district, and this will likely continue to be the case if the board votes to create the new proposed service districts, county officials said.

In January, the board, acting on the recommendation of the Fire Commission, voted to instruct staff to begin the process of preparing the report and public hearing notices that would be required in the event that the board chose to abolish the county’s existing fire protection service districts and create 20 new fire protection service districts.

Those 20 fire protection service districts would include:

Autryville, Clement, Clinton, Coharie, Franklin (Harrells would be included in this), Garland, Godwin-Falcon, Goshen, Halls, Herring, Honeycutt-Salemburg, Jordans Chapel, Newton Grove, Piney Grove, Plain View, Smith Chapel, Spivey’s Corner, Taylors Bridge, Turkey and Vann Crossroads.

“There is a demonstrable need for providing in each of the proposed service districts fire protection services,” a proposed county resolution reads. “It is impossible or impracticable to provide fire protection services on a countywide basis; it is economically feasible to provide the proposed fire protection services in each of the proposed service districts without unreasonable or burdensome annual tax levies; and there is a demonstrable demand for the proposed fire protection services by persons residing in each of the proposed service districts.”

How to participate

Members of the public who wish to listen to the meeting, but do not have internet access, may do so by dialing the following telephone number and entering the following meeting ID number and password:

Telephone number: 646-558-8656

Meeting ID number: 817 0642 6147

Password: 359647

In the event that the Board of Commissioners recesses the meeting, the reconvened meeting will be broadcast via Facebook Live beginning at 6 p.m. May 6. Members of the public who wish to listen to any such reconvened meeting, but do not have internet access, may do so by dialing the following telephone number and entering the following meeting ID number and password:

Telephone number: 646-558-8656

Meeting ID number: 857 2615 7965

Password: 735513

Members of the public who wish to address the Board of Commissioners during the meeting’s scheduled public hearings or during the general public comment period may do so by submitting written comments by one of the following means:

• First class mail addressed as follows:

Clerk to the Board

406 County Complex Road, Bldg. C

Clinton, NC 28328

• Email addressed as follows: [email protected]

Please note that written comments must include the commenter’s name and address and must be received by 5 p.m. on May 4 in order to be considered. However, in the event that the board recesses one or more of the scheduled public hearings, additional written comments will be accepted regarding the recessed public hearing until 5 p.m. on May 6.

Written comments submitted by members of the public will be read aloud during the meeting by the clerk and provided as part of the meeting minutes. However, written comments that violate the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure and Conduct or Public Comment Policies and Procedures will not be read aloud by the clerk.

