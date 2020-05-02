CHS mural dedicated to Class of 2020

Michael Ray put some finer touches on one of the mural’s horses. - Michael Ray adds paint to his mural. - After his Google Classroom sessions, Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray works on a mural in the school gym. - Clinton High art teacher Michael Ray admires a cabinet in his classroom adorned with the names of the senior students he has taught over the years - - Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray creates temperature by adding blue paint to a mural of stampeding dark horses in the school’s gym. - -

Clinton High students returning to school next year will find horses stampeding at them, courtesy of a new mural in the school’s gym painted by art teacher Michael Ray.

Athletic Director Brad Spell asked Ray to place the school logo on the gym wall. Ray took it a step further, and decided to go with stampeding dark horses.

“Mr. Ray is an exceptional talent,” Spell noted. “The Athletic Department has been thinking about spicing up the facilities at CHS and I think now was a good time to work on these projects. The Athletic Department, CHS, and Mr. Ray would like to dedicate this mural to the Class of 2020. It has been a very challenging school year for these students and we want them to know who much we care for them during this period.”

Seven dark horses are beginning to stampede off the gym wall.

“Be Tough, Be a Horse — like the old saying goes for all our programs,” Spell added.

When he’s not working on the mural, Ray has his hands full with trying to figure out the best way to convert his teaching style into an online fashion. In a pre-pandemic world, Ray would constantly walk around his classroom while his students were hard at work on their projects, providing them with guidance on how they could improve their work. That style of teaching is hard to perform online.

“It’s not like being in my classroom,” Ray commented. “I normally go around and give them instruction even if they don’t necessarily ask for it.”

He conceded it’s not ideal but he does the best he can given the circumstances.

The art teacher knew he was meant to be an artist but for the longest time, he was afraid to go into art because all he ever heard about artists was that they were starving. Now he knows that that’s not necessarily the case. Eventually, he decided to take art in college and go the education route.

“I found out that I’m really good at it and I really like it and I feel like it’s what I’m meant to do in this world,” Ray expressed.

Ray has been teaching at Clinton High School for 17 years now.

The art teacher will often find himself standing back away from his art to find out what he needs to do to improve it. Ray noted that sometimes he can get lost in the art and not even notice when someone has entered the gym to see how the project is going until they are right beside him.

The first step in Ray’s process was spackling the wall in the gym to fill in any holes. He then had to sand the wall where he planned to work. Next, he primed the area. He created a grid to help make sure his artwork best matched the photo that the mural is based on. The art teacher used graphite to pencils to draw the mural out on the way.

The creative process is still ongoing at the moment and there is no clear date when the project will be finished.

Ray hopes that once the project is complete and students can finally set their eyes on the art, that they will see seven dark horses practically coming at them off of the wall.

The project has taken shape a lot faster than the art teacher expected. At the beginning of the week, there was just a single horse head on the wall and now the entire drawing is complete. He has begun painting the mural and expects to be pretty far along toward the beginning of next week.

While washing off his brushes, he admired a cabinet in his classroom where every senior student he has ever had has placed their name as a rite of passage. He has artwork of his own all around the school, but the art that he really wants to show off is that of his students.

“We truly believe our kids will press positively forward through this adversity and we know as an administration that the best is yet to come,” Spell concluded. “We want our students to walk through the doors with faith before fear closes it shut.”

Michael Ray put some finer touches on one of the mural’s horses. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_CHSMural1.jpg Michael Ray put some finer touches on one of the mural’s horses. Michael Ray adds paint to his mural. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_CHSMural2.jpg Michael Ray adds paint to his mural. After his Google Classroom sessions, Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray works on a mural in the school gym. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_CHSMural3.jpg After his Google Classroom sessions, Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray works on a mural in the school gym. Clinton High art teacher Michael Ray admires a cabinet in his classroom adorned with the names of the senior students he has taught over the years https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_CHSMural4.jpg Clinton High art teacher Michael Ray admires a cabinet in his classroom adorned with the names of the senior students he has taught over the years Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray creates temperature by adding blue paint to a mural of stampeding dark horses in the school’s gym. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_CHSMural5.jpg Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray creates temperature by adding blue paint to a mural of stampeding dark horses in the school’s gym.

Artwork dedicated to Class of 2020

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

