Helping healthcare heroes

As an employee of Sampson Regional Medical Canter, Allison Averitt is always ready to help patients in a facility, one of the local battlegrounds against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s scary sometimes, I have a 3 year old and a husband and it worries me sometimes coming home to them,” Averitt said while talking about the fear of spreading the virus to her family.

The certified surgical technologist overcomes the anxiety daily to help patients and her colleagues relying on her.

Helping Hands of Sampson County recently showed their appreciation to employees such as Averitt by delivering 200 meals to the hospital.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Averitt said. “It makes us feel great that people are out there thinking about us, having to deal with this virus. It’s changing lives and it’s hard for us too. We’re coming to work and everything changed for us as well. It’s amazing for the community to think about us.”

Chris Sessoms, chair of Helping Hands, was thrilled to lead the project for the nonprofit organization. The meals were prepared by Hall’s Grill and included options of barbecue, chicken tenders, hamburger steak and pork chops. Sides and desserts were also provided. Sessoms also expressed how it was good to help a local business facing challenges because of shutdown orders.

In the upcoming months, Helping Hands will continue to assist community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking at who else we can touch in the county,” Sessoms said. “It’s something that I’ll pray about, but I do want to touch more lives with Helping Hands. That’s what we are. We want to help the hands of people working in our county.”

Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional Medical Center, said there has been an outpouring of love and support from the community.

“We’re grateful for the individuals who put the time and effort into caring for our staff,” Cava said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cava said the medical center received a lot of thoughts, prayers, cards, and gestures like the warm meals delivered by Helping Hands. Cava added that the pandemic is difficult time for many individuals and businesses.

“While our work doesn’t stop, we appreciate them making the effort to support us, even though times may be difficult for them right now,” she said.

Sessoms started the organization several years ago after learning about the murder of Darren Goforth, a Texas law enforcement officer who was murdered while pumping gas. After hearing the news, Sessoms wanted to make a difference and show appreciation to people serving the community.

Helping Hands recently assisted a Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy after he lost his home in a fire. A festival at Hubb’s Farm was scheduled for April 25 to honor first responders and their families, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. It’s now rescheduled for April 2021. It is one of many efforts from Sessoms and committee members.

“The committee raises funds and strives to acknowledge and thank our local heroes here in Sampson County,” Sessoms wrote in a letter attached to meals for hospital employees. “You are a hero.”

Helping Hands brings meals to hospital

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

