Sampson reports first virus death

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed its first life in Sampson County, which has seen its cases climb exponentially over the past two weeks — from 21 on April 20 to 96 on Monday.

The Sampson County Health Department on Monday reported 15 new cases, tacking on to the last report of 81 on Friday. The first death came on Saturday, listed as being “from complications to the virus.” The person’s name was not disclosed.

“The individual was between the age of 50-55 with underlying medical conditions,” the county said in a statement. “To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.”

“It is with deep regret that we have lost a citizen of our county due to COVID-19. Our thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones of this individual in this most difficult time” said Wanda Robinson, Sampson County Health Director.

According to statistics from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) on Monday, the 50-64 age group is the second most-inflicted by COVID-19.

In terms of laboratory-confirmed cases, the 25-49 age group accounts for the majority of the state’s cases, at 41 percent, while the 50-64 age group accounts for 26 percent and the 65-plus category makes up 23 percent, according to the agency. Just 10 percent of cases are those 24 years and younger, with 7 percent of those being in the 18-24 age group, the NCDHHS noted.

In terms of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina, to date, the 65-plus group accounts for 87 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to NCDHHS figures. There have been none among patients 24 and younger, while the 25-49 group accounts for just 4 percent of the state’s deaths. The 50-64 group makes up the remaining 9 percent, the agency reported.

As of Monday, there had been 416 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, resulting in 284 negatives to go with the 96 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 17 have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 36 additional tests pending as of Monday.

An active outbreak at Smithfield Packing Company in Clinton has accounted for 21 confirmed cases. Some of those patients reside in other counties and are not counted in the total cases for Sampson.

The Health Department is continuing to work with Smithfield Foods representatives in an effort to protect the health of their employees. The Clinton plant is still in operation and no additional cases from Smithfield have been reported since Thursday.

Due to the increasing number of outbreaks within meat processing plants, the NCDHHS will be posting the facility name, the county, the number of cases and the number of deaths associated with each meat processing facility on its website, at ncdhhs.gov, Sampson County officials stated.

That information had not been posted as of Monday.

Sampson County health officials are working to identify close contacts of those infected, which the Centers for Disease Control defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time. Based on information provided by the individuals, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

With the increase in total cases, local officials reminded residents that if they think they have the coronavirus, they should call their local health care provider so symptoms can be evaluated and the best course of action provided. Those with fevers of 100.4 or higher, cough or shortness of breath should stay home.

On Monday, Sampson County health officials again urged residents to following several simple measures, including social distancing (maintaining 6 feet from others), avoiding touching the face, wearing protective face covering when in public, covering coughs, washing hands and disinfecting surfaces frequently.

As of Monday, North Carolina had 11,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 99 of 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 430 deaths and 498 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there had been 146,439 COVID-19 tests completed as of Monday morning, the agency reported.

NC Governor Roy Cooper has urged residents to remain vigilant amid the pandemic.

A Stay-At-Home order from Cooper is currently in place until this Friday, May 8. Cooper has outlined a multi-phase plan whereby restrictions would begin to be eased. He is expected to further outline what Phase I will entail on Wednesday.

Cooper signs relief bills

Cooper signed two bills Monday to provide more than $1.5 billion for COVID-19 relief. Funds will be used to meet needs related to education, health care, health disparities, public safety and small businesses.

Some of the funds will be for increasing COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment for health care workers. Health disparities funds will specifically address areas and populations being more affected by COVID-19. Education funds will be aimed at feeding children, providing summer programs and computers for students who need them.

“I am signing into law two critical relief bills that will provide assistance to families, schools, hospitals and small businesses as our state battles COVID-19,” Cooper stated. “There is more work ahead of us, and I hope the spirit of consensus behind these bills will continue.”

The Governor was joined by House Speaker Tim Moore, Democratic House Leader Darren Jackson, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and Democratic Senate Leader Dan Blue.

“The General Assembly crafted a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that puts North Carolina on the right path to recovery. Governor Cooper’s signature on these bills sends a signal to our citizens that our state is moving past this crisis and that action is being taken to address their concerns,” said Berger.

“I am proud of the work that we have done in the Senate to address the pressing needs in our state,” Blue added. “I look forward to working with Senator Berger on the next COVID-19 relief package so that we can build a stronger, more resilient for all North Carolinians.”

The relief package, which was passed unanimously, includes almost $1.6 billion in relief measures for critical expenditures related to public health and safety, educational needs, small business assistance, and continuity of state government operations. Of this amount, $1.4 billion has been appropriated and $150 million is set aside in a reserve fund for future local government needs.

The package also contains key policy changes to support North Carolinians as the state battles COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases

