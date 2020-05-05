Feeding Sampson’s students

Jordan - School employees deliver meals in the Lakewood District of Sampson County Schools. The county school system has delivered well over 200,000 meals to students since schools were closed. -

As of late last week, leaders from Sampson County Schools had distributed more 203,000 meals to families and students as they continue their education from home.

With school buildings closed under orders from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, it’s a necessity for the community.

April Jordan, director of the school’s nutrition department, provided an update about the meal distribution “grab-and-go” plan during a recent meeting for the Board of Education. Board Chair Kim Schmidlin said the department’s work has been impressive when it comes to feeding students. The drive-through service began March 18.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from the community from parents and students who have taken advantage of this,” Vice Chair Daryll Warren added.

With more than 90 employees in the nutrition department, about 85 are working every day to serve to meals at 11 cafeterias. Throughout the district, seven are feeding sites and four are being used as central kitchens. Under the direction of Transportation Director Vicki Westbrook, eight buses travel to towns and churches assisting with meal distribution.

When asked about supplies such a paper goods and gloves, Jordan said the district faced some challenges at the start, but everything improved.

“When we first started, we were low on supplies because everyone was searching for takeout plates, gloves, and all of your paper supplies,” she said. “That has leveled off somewhat. We have also sourced additional vendors to fill in the gaps. We made several trips out of town to pick plates up where ever we could find them.”

In the next month or so, the nutrition department is anticipating that supplies will get low again. She mentioned that because of social distancing policies, Dart Container, a major producer of products, is not making as much at its plants.

“We have stockpiled a few and hopefully that’ll get us through,” she said.

During the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy acknowledged the contributions of the nutrition staff and other departments for their work during the pandemic.

“I continue to be amazed by the responsiveness by all of our stakeholders, and I will be the first to admit that our current set of circumstances is definitely less than ideal and a lot of decisions are being made that are beyond our control,” Bracy said. “We are appreciative of the school system and the collective effort the push forward and do the very best that we can and improve and get better each day.”

Along with school employees, Bracy also mentioned students, parents and community during an unprecedented time in the district’s history.

“We’re making the best of our situation and I just want everybody to keep up the good work,” he said.

The lunches and breakfast for any student 18 or under are being served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. School locations are Hargrove Elementary School, 7725 Faison Hwy., Faison; Hobbton High School, 12201 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove; Midway Elementary School, 15375 Spivey’s Corner Hwy., Dunn; Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, 305 W. Pleasant St.; and Union Middle School, 455 River Road, Clinton.

Several churches are also assisting the district with site locations. A full list of sites for the COVID-19 Meal Service is available online at https://bit.ly/2KPo06G. Parents and guardians may also text FOOD to 877877 to find a site close to their address.

