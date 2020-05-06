Hobbton’s heartfelt harmony

YouTube video screenshot During a special parade, students show their appreciation to Hobbton Band Director Geoffrey Tart. - YouTube video screenshot A caravan of vehicles honor Band Director Geoffrey Tart. - YouTube video screenshot Supporters surprise Band Director Geoffrey Tart with a parade. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Geoffrey Tart, Hobbton band director, addresses school board members. - - File Photo | Sampson Independent Nina Odum of Hobbton High School, a drum major for the 2019-2020 season, holds an official invitation for the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade. She is pictured with Band Director Geoffrey Tart. - - File Photo | Sampson Independent Hobbton High School Band students rehearse under the direction of Geoffrey Tart. - -

As a line of cars drove past Geoffrey Tart’s home, tears rolled down his cheeks while seeing the faces of his band students for the first time since mid-March.

Along with other schools across North Carolina, Hobbton High School closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The pandemic is causing a lot of distress for students missing out on special moments related to school. Educators are also feeling that pain.

For Tart, it’s not being able to hear his students play their instruments in the band room or teaching them how to become better musicians. He made his feelings known about his sadness on social media posts. With a special parade, Hobbton’s band students showed how much they love and appreciate him too.

“Seeing my band family and them coming to see me to show their appreciation and love was very overwhelming,” Tart said.

Tart was sitting in his home on April 29 and was told to go outside. Moments later, he was shocked.

“When I went out, there was a line vehicles far as the eye could see,” he said about being honored by a caravan of supporters. “It took me a while to adjust in my mind that this was for me.”

Students also brought gifts while showing their love and appreciation. The special moment was captured on video by Jason Miller with assistance from Mitchell Brewington and was posted to YouTube (https://bit.ly/2WyUVSw). “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins is played throughout the video. The song was fitting for a disappointing year that brought so much disappointment so far in 2020.

At Hobbton, spring semesters bring concerts, band banquets and other events to enrich the lives of students. The biggest letdown was the cancellation of the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. Tart and band students were looking forward to representing North Carolina during a televised event, which is now rescheduled for next year.

“I miss all my students and walking into an empty band room with no music this time of year is, needless to say, very sad,” Tart said. “I would have never thought that the Dunn Christmas Parade was going to be our last performance this year.”

BJ Lockamy Bass, president of the Hobbton Band Boosters, said the idea began as an idea to cheer up Tart with a gift basket from a senior’s mom, but it turned into so much more. Every year during the band banquet, seniors present Tart with a gift. This year it was the parade because of COVID-19.

“Our Hobbton High School band family and kids have a special bond,” Tart said. “We even had our student teacher, Olivia Exum from Campbell University, to show up. We didn’t know we would not perform together again. There is nothing stronger than the Wildcat spirit and community.”

The act of love and appreciation pulled on the heartstrings of Tart.

“Being a teacher is one of the most rewarding professions in the world,” Tart said. “I start teaching and directing my students in sixth grade. I get to teach them for seven years. Being able to teach students for over half their K-12 schooling is amazing. Special bonds are built that last a lifetime.”

Those bonds are something parents appreciate too. One of them is Parent Lea Ann Miller, who also showed appreciation to students and people involved in the video production.

“Geoffrey Tart, I hope you know how much you are loved and missed by your students,” Miller stated. “Hobbton Bands is such a great group of band kids and parents.”

Assistant Principal Curtis Daughtry thought it was awesome and showed the obvious impact teachers have on students.

“When most people think about school, they are focused on the reading, writing, math, science, and social studies curriculum,” Daughtry said. “But, some of the most important instructors in our schools are the creative arts teachers — they allow students to be themselves, express themselves, and put critical and creative thinking to work. Geoffrey Tart is one of the most passionate teachers I have had the privilege of working with over the last 23 years. Just look at the HHS band resume to date — next stop, Memorial Day Parade, Washington D.C. 2021 to represent North Carolina.”

Principal Michael Warren said it was unfortunate that COVID-19 stopped the Memorial Day parade for this year, but it’s going to give another full year to prepare. In the meantime, he expressed how it was amazing to see the band students put together a parade as a way to show how much they miss a regular school schedule and their teachers.

“The HHS Marching Band has made a name for themselves and it helps that Mr. Tart and the community continue to back them,” Warren said.

Students show love for band director Tart

Editor’s note: See our Teacher Appreciation Week sponsor pages on 2-3B By Chase Jordan [email protected]