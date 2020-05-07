CHS makingprogress onbanner project

- Courtesy photo One of the printed banners by Shannon Lee of Vinyl Art by Shannon. - Courtesy photo The senior banner design being used for the Clinton project. -

Clinton High School is right on track to place senior banners all around Clinton beginning May 18.

The high school wanted to pay tribute to seniors who missed out on a normal senior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school began raising funds on April 22 for senior banners to be designed by Shannon Lee, with Vinyl Art by Shannon. A Newton Grove resident, Lee was responsible for the design of the banners Hobbton High School displayed in a similar project in Newton Grove for the school’s Class of 2020.

“I think this is a great thing because they’ve missed out on so much this year at the end of the year,” Lee stated. “They’re missing their friends. They’re missing their sports and their daily activities.”

According to Lee, doing this project gives seniors the opportunity to ride around town and see their friends’ faces while looking for their own banner. Aside from Hobbton and Clinton High, Lee has made individual banners for people, including one out of state.

“To be able to be a part of this is just an honor,” Lee expressed.

Clinton High School created a post on the school’s Facebook page on April 22 to let the community know about the proposed effort to raise funds for the project.

According to CHS teacher Jennifer Thompson, the project is going according to schedule. The banners are currently being printed.

“I know we have several staff members, parents and community representatives who are very involved in making sure this project gets fully funded,” Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson noted previously. “I wholeheartedly support this project and look forward to seeing our seniors’ pictures displayed all over our great city.”

CHS teacher Sabrina Reeves contacted Clinton Mayor Lew Starling about the project and received permission to hang the banners up around town.

“We very much support it,” the mayor stated. “It is a very sad occasion that these seniors can’t enjoy having the same privilege everybody else has had and we want to do everything that we can to make it as smooth and new normal as we can. We want to help in any way.”

According to Starling, they are still working out the logistics of where and how they will place the banners. The mayor noted that the Newton Groove banners look wonderful.

“Any donation is appreciated,” Thompson stated.

Thompson does not currently know the amount of funds raised to date, but knows they are on track as far as donations.

“They’ve had a difficult time this year,” Thompson explained. “Their senior year was cut off as of March 13. We just want to make them feel special and we just want to honor them.”

Kendall Spell, a member of Clinton High School’s Class of 2020, noted that she is thrilled that the school is going forward with this project and is excited for the day she can look around and see fellow senior’s faces on banners across town.

“I can only imagine seeing my classmates’ faces around town,” Spell stated last week. “Small things like adopt a senior on Facebook, yard signs, social media posts, etc… all of those things matter and for the latest project to be our faces across town is amazing.”

Spell did raise concerns that the school has had a history of being low on funds.

“We at Clinton High School are looking forward to seeing the smiles on their face when they see their pictures hanging in the city,” Thompson countered, attempting to ease any student concern that the project won’t happen.

Student banners set to rise May 18

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

