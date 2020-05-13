Banner year for Horses

Seniors had to trade spending the last nine weeks of their high school careers with friends at school with a Stay-At- Home order highlighted by remote learning as the coronavirus pandemic was unleashed on them.

According to Clinton High School (CHS) teacher Sabrina Reeves, an idea from a parent of a former CHS graduate to recognize seniors in some way served as the catalyst for what would become the banner project. Reeves loved the idea and began researching different options of how they could recognize the seniors.

“After much consideration, we felt the banners were the best option for the seniors,” Reeves stated. “It was something they could keep and their families and community could also enjoy.”

On Saturday, volunteers helped place senior banners in Clinton. Reeves noted that Birtch Tree Services and BVJ (John Jones) donated their time and their services by allowing the use of their lift trucks to hang the banners. Aside from the two companies, Danny and Chande Champion, Nicky Thompson and CHS teacher Jennifer Thompson, Clinton City Schools (CCS) Board of Education member Jason Walters, and Reeves hung the banners along College Street and Beaman Street.

“I think it’s fantastic,” CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated. “We are so excited to see the outpouring of support for our seniors. It looks absolutely gorgeous.”

Jennifer explained that they wanted to show the Class of 2020 that they were appreciated.

“This is a different year,” Johnson explained. “We definitely wanted to honor them in whatever way possible because we still don’t know what things ware gonna look like moving forward.”

Reeves noted that the class of 2020 is a wonderful group of kids. Johnson feels this project is a good way to honor their hard work and hopefully make up for what they lost.

“The situation we are incurring was no fault of their own,” Reeves added. “Their year has come to an abrupt end for them, and we really wanted to let them know they are loved and have not been forgotten. This is supposed to be the year they never forget doing all of the fun senior events like previous classes, but unfortunately, that would not happen.”

Clinton High School created a post on the school’s Facebook page on April 22 to let the community know they wanted to raise funds for this project. Reeves explained that parents and family members, businesses, school organizations within CHS and other support from the community helped raise the necessary funds for the project.

“I think it shows that our community is a huge advocate and supporter for not only our school system but for our individual students,” Johnson noted. “We have a great community that loves our school and loves our school system and they were partners on this project — and we just want to give them a huge shout-out of thanks for allowing us to get this done.”

Johnson noted that the community rallied to get this project to its end game and raise over $6,500 to fund the costs.

The banners were designed by Shannon Lee, with Vinyl Art by Shannon. A Newton Grove resident, Lee was responsible for the design of the banners Hobbton High School displayed in a similar project recently in Newton Grove.

“The community support has been wonderful because they saw the need to have something special done for the Senior Class of 2020,” Reeves noted of the Clinton project.

Reeves hopes that this project will give seniors a sense of joy despite the disappointing year they have experienced. She hopes this shows them that CHS hasn’t forgotten them, teachers are still around for students and they love and support them.

Reeves noted that it’s not every day one gets to be a spotlight in the community, so they hope the seniors will see this as such.

“I have seen numerous posts on Facebook of students, their families and friends celebrating and taking pictures in front of their banners,” Reeves stated. “They are so excited and the response has been amazing from the community at how incredible the sight is driving down Beaman and College Street. It is an emotional moment when you see it.”

Clinton High School senior banners line Beaman and College streets. Pictured at top: Danny Champion; middle: Jennifer Thompson; and bottom row, from left, are: Nicky Thompson, Jason Walters, Chande Champion and Sabrina Reeves. Danny Champion, Jennifer Thompson, Nicky Thompson, Jason Walters, Chande Champion and Sabrina Reeves place senior banners on College Street. Jason Walters hands Sabrina Reeves another banner to hang up. Danny Champion secures a senior banner on a Duke Energy pole in front of Carlie C's.

Project pays tribute to CHS Class of 2020

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]