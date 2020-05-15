Sampson sees 18 more positives

Eighteen was the number for Sampson County on Thursday, as positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county rose from 193 to 211, according to the daily report from the Sampson County Health Department.

There were 94 more COVID-19 tests pending as of Thursday, the agency stated.

There had been 669 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson as of Thursday, resulting in 364 negatives to go with the 211 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 55 are listed as recovered, according to county officials. Sampson has had one death due to COVID-19, the person being listed as between 50 and 55 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Thursday shared an update on North Carolina’s key COVID-19 indicators. The data and trends show that North Carolina remains stable nearly one week into Phase 1.

“Our COVID-19 decisions are guided by the data and the science,” said Cooper. “We will use the time in this phase to keep a careful eye on the data and the indicators before we are ready to announce the start of Phase 2. North Carolinians should continue to stay home if they can and take precautions to keep themselves safe.”

“Continued stability in these trends is a real positive for our state. While we remain on a good path for the 14-day trends we need to see to move to Phase 2, our progress as a state is still dependent on our individual actions,” said Dr. Cohen. “We need to continue to protect our loved ones and our neighbors. If you leave home, practice three Ws – wear, wait and wash.”

As of Thursday, North Carolina had 16,507 confirmed cases, 615 deaths and 507 hospitalizations covering 99 of its 100 counties, according to the NCDHHS. Some 85% of deaths were in people older than 65. There have been 219,268 tests for COVID-19 completed as of Thursday.

Late last week, the state moved into Phase 1 of Cooper’s multi-phase reopening plan, whereby some restrictions that have been in place for weeks were relaxed for specific businesses, notably retail. Locally, some retail businesses across Sampson began to open Friday and Saturday under a new normal for daily operations.

Personal care businesses such as salons, barbers and gyms were not cleared to open until Phase 2. Restaurants likewise were still limited to just takeout or delivery under the first phase.

The Phase 1 executive order remains in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. However, Cooper said the end of the order does not necessarily mean the state will move to Phase 2. Phase 2 will only start if data and indicators remain stable.

Villari Foods outbreak

Villari Foods, along with local, state and federal agencies, are taking action together to protect Villari team members, mitigate further spread of COVID-19 and protect the food supply chain following a recent outbreak at production facilities in Duplin County, the county and company said in a joint statement.

An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases identified within the same facility. An exact number of positive cases was not given. Duplin offers COVID-19 case reports on Tuesdays and Fridays.

There were 285 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Duplin as of Tuesday, with 113 meeting clinical criteria to be released from isolation. Duplin has had six deaths attributed to the virus.

In recent months, Villari Foods took the appropriate action steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, including strict sanitization protocols, social distancing everywhere possible, daily temperature screenings, and required use of face masks when inside the facility, the company stated.

“Villari Foods and Duplin County Health Department have been working together very closely, which has been instrumental in helping Villari Foods contain this pandemic to the best of its ability,” the joint statement read.

The Duplin County Health Department is leading the outbreak response, including contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to each positive COVID-19 case.

”The health department gathers all the necessary information when there is a positive case identified to include their close contacts to ensure each individual is following the CDC guidelines and are in isolation at home,” the press release stated.

Health officials in Duplin have noted “aggressive contact tracing and outreach education” that comes with each investigation.

“Since there is no FDA approved treatment or vaccine available at this time, local community-based contact tracing and outbreak education are the primary tools we can use to combat this virus,” a Duplin County Health Department press release earlier this week stated. “Contact tracing is the cornerstone to mitigate communicable disease outbreaks, such as COVID-19.”

A positive individual is asked for all of their potential contacts to include anyone from two days prior to symptom onset. Those individuals should include anyone that was within 6 feet and who they talked with for more than 10 minutes.

If any potential contacts are symptomatic, then they receive education, and Duplin’s COVID-19 team asks for their potential contacts. Outbreak education includes, but is not limited to, ensuring each individual understands management of COVID-19 symptoms, the importance of proper hand hygiene, limiting social interactions, practicing social distancing, and wearing a face covering, Duplin officials noted.

Villari Foods officials said the company will continue to provide pay for team members unable to work when testing positive for COVID-19, recovering from the disease, or because they have been asked to self-quarantine by the health department or other medical professional.

To protect team members and the food supply, Villari Foods is following the interim COVID-19 guidance for meat and poultry processing, processing workers and employers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“We are grateful to have the support of local, state, and federal agencies through this unprecedented time,” said Joe Villari, CEO of Villari Foods. “Our goal is to protect the safety of our team members; this is crucial for us so we can continue to help supply food for your tables.”

COVID-19 testing

Cooper and Cohen also announced that NCDHHS now has a list of testing locations on the DHHS website. The list includes more than 200 sample collection sites in 54 counties, with more being added as they are verified.

The list is comprised of health care providers, pharmacies and retail locations, local health departments and others that are providing testing for COVID-19. Some of the sites that are federally funded do not cost anything for the individual being tested. Doctors and clinicians may also provide testing at their offices.

Duplin announced that it will have a drive-thru testing site next week at the Duplin County Events Center, located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville.

It is open to all residents of Duplin County, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Residents must pre-register by calling 910-267-2044. There is no out-of-pocket expense, organizers said. If insured, residents are asked to bring their insurance cards.

The drive-thru testing site is sponsored by Goshen Medical Center and Duplin County.

Earlier this week, Sampson County officials addressed some misinformation circulating regarding drive-thru COVID testing events in this county.

“We want to clarify that the Sampson County Health Department will be doing some testing during the weekend, but this is merely a test-run for specific groups only, allowing us to plan for events that can be offered to the general public at a later date,” a County of Sampson Facebook post read. “Keep watching here on our Facebook page for information on any upcoming drive-thru COVID testing opportunities.”

North Carolina has doubled the daily testing rate from approximately 2,500-3,000 to more than 6,000. The Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative has already hired close to 100 new contact tracers adding to the 250 already working at local health departments.

Local health officials continued to remind residents that if they think they have the coronavirus, they should call their local health care provider so symptoms can be evaluated and the best course of action provided

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_virus-logo-1.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_COVID-5.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_graphic.jpg

Data, trends in NC ‘remain stable’

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases