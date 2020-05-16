‘Contactless’ Census packets set for arrival

Enumerators are in the process of delivering Census packages to houses with P.O. Boxes and rural routes that have not yet received questionnaires from the Census Bureau in the mail. The “contactless” deliveries began this week.

The packet contains a complete 2020 Census questionnaire with a postage-paid return envelope.

The operation will not require any personal interaction with the public. The enumerators will be leaving the questionnaires in a plastic pouch on the door, so that they continue to keep distance from people. According to Census officials, enumerators have all received appropriate COVID-19 training and will be equipped with masks, gloves, and sanitizer. They will be displaying official Census photo ID badges, and their devices and computer bags will be prominently marked with the official Census logo.

Keela Reyes, partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau’s NC field division, notified Sampson County Complete Count Committee members this week that the timeline had been moved up from mid-June for enumerators to begin making deliveries.

Richard Carr, chairman for the Sampson County Complete Count Committee, notified local law enforcement of the change in plans as well as media in order to get the word out so members of the public did not think it was a scam. Enumerators began making deliveries on Wednesday.

“The Sampson County Complete Count Committee has adjusted its outreach plan in lieu of the pandemic and fortunately Sampson County citizens are responding responsibly and it has paid off,” said Carr. “We were advised that Sampson County has had the highest increase in the state. All of the credit is owed to our citizens, municipal leaders, and committee members who have been constantly attentive to the Census.”

Carr said, despite the recent success, there is still work to be done.

“The county currently has a participation rate of 48.7%, which is 7% below the state average and 10% below the national average,” he remarked, “therefore, we still strongly encourage our citizens and partners to continue participating and sharing the message.”

Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census is held every 10 years to count all citizens in the U.S. and other territories. Its impact is wide-ranging, informing Congressional seating and the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds to communities through local, state and federal initiatives. Some of those programs are related to health care, education, transportation, emergency services, food assistance, employment and housing, just to name a few.

There are several options available for the Census. It includes answering questions online, by phone or through a paper form to return in the mail, if requested. Census officials said the process should take about 10 minutes, soliciting addresses, number of people living there, home ownership, age, gender, birth date, ethnicity and relationship status.

Information is safe, confidential and is protected by federal law. Bank accounts, credit accounts, Social Security numbers, and other private information will not be collected by Census officials.

For more information about the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov. The 2020 Census questionnaire assistance line is 1-844-330-2020.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]