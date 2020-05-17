Sills selected for Gov. School

As a student at Midway High School, Sara Katherine Sills enjoys science and hands-on experiences such as using microscopes to look at cells and other living organisms.

The junior Honors Student was looking forward to spending more than five weeks on the campus of High Point University with other gifted students who share the same passion during North Carolina Governor’s School. But the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cancelled plans.

Each year, students from high schools throughout North Carolina are selected for the program, which is split between two campuses. She was nominated for Natural Science Area after a competitive process. For Sills, it’s an honor.

“It really meant a lot to me that I was selected to attend and I was really looking forward to going and learning more about my favorite subject while being in somewhat of a college atmosphere,” Sills said about spending more than five weeks on the campus.

For the process, Sills also thanked the district for the opportunity to represent Sampson County. Curriculum at Governor’s School is focused on the exploration of recent ideas and concepts in different disciplines. Participation does not involve credit, tests, or a grading system.

“I’m upset because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it would have really prepared me for things in the future such as college, but I understand that our safety is a number one priority and I understand that they did this to protect ourselves,” Sills said.

Sills lives in the Dunn area and is the daughter of Mike and Annette Sills. She is a very busy student. At Midway High School, she is the co-president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Through the organization, she earned the Award of Excellence for being in the Top 10 in the Intro to Business Competition during the FBLA State Leadership Conference. She is also a Beta Club member and is taking courses through Sampson Community College’s Career & College Promise program. Sills is proud to be a part of the Raider family of Midway.

“We’re from a very small community, but the support from the school, the teachers, and the community itself is very strong,” Sills said. “I know that they have my back through anything if I ever need help. They would always be there to support me. They’re a very loving school and they always want the best for you. That’s what I really love about it. They’re thinking about your future and they really want you to be successful.”

After graduating from Midway High School, Sills is planning to attend a four-year anniversary to begin a journey toward becoming a physical therapist. So far, one of her choices is East Carolina University.

“I would like to become a physical therapist one day and they have a really great physical therapy program there,” Sills said. “I’m (leaning) toward physical therapy because you get to care for people after they had something happen to them such as a car accident or a sports injury. You can be there to comfort them and help them become successful in the future. I want to be a part of that journey for them.”

Sills was a nominee for the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists; recipient of the Taya Fisher Community Service Award; and earned the Academic All-Star award during her freshman and sophomore years. Outside the classroom, she was also a member of the soccer and cheerleading teams.

Before cancellations due to the coronavirus , Sills was planning to attend the Youth Legislative Assembly and was selected as a volunteer for the Sampson County Special Olympics. Like other students across the state, Sills is working hard to make the best out of an unfortunate situation. With Governor’s School cancelled, Sills is still planning to spend the upcoming season by taking summer classes through Sampson Community College.

It’s been tough trying to learn online and continue my education virtually, but I’ve been pretty successful,” Sills said.

She was one of three students from Sampson County Schools selected for North Carolina Governor’s School, which is the nation’s oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted high school students. The other selected students were Yadira Paz-Martinez of Sampson Early College High School for the field of Natural Science; and Colton Barber, Midway High School for Instrumental Music. The program is administered by the Public Schools of North Carolina, the State Board of Education, and the Department of Public Instruction through the Exceptional Children Division. A Board of Governors, appointed by the State Board of Education, acts as an advisory body.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services for Sampson Schools, expressed how it was important to honor selected students for their accomplishments.

“There have been many educators and key leaders hard at work across the state to make sure a possibility for summer enrichment still can take place for accepted candidates,” Carr said. “Governor’s School offers a tremendous opportunity to meet like-minded academically motivated students from across the state that are energized by working and learning together around a common interest.”

Although the face-to-face opportunity was cancelled, Carr said new virtual opportunities to participate in summer coursework have been made available. The virtual programs offered are from the UNC School of Arts, Wake Forest Summer Immersion program, and the North Carolina School of Science and Math through a Summer Accelerated program. These items have been shared with the deserving candidates, with hopes they will be able to join next years recipients if their summer schedules will allow. The Sampson County School Board will be honoring our three recipients at the May meeting.

“The Sampson County School Board has been very supportive over the Governor’s School program for years and supports the accepted student by paying for their tuition and recognizing them,” Carr said. “Therefore, if any of our Sampson County School applicants choose to participate in the new virtual options we will ensure they have the funds to participate. We are very proud of each of these well-deserving candidates.”

County honors students for earning nod

