Schools mull graduation options

Jennifer Daughtry, director of secondary education for Sampson County Schools, presents survey results about graduation ceremonies.

After a districtwide survey, principals and officials are working to finalize plans for graduation events to honor more than 580 seniors throughout Sampson County Schools.

Unlike previous years, high schools will probably have different ways of hosting commencement ceremonies because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with ideas ranging from drive-ins to individual ceremonies.

“I’m glad to see that we’re working to try to come up with a solution,” Board Chair Kim Schmidlin said during a Tuesday morning work session for the Board of Education. “It’s not going to be ideal, we know that, but we’re working toward trying to give people some direction about where we’re going.”

Jennifer Daughtry, director of secondary education, made a presentation about graduation plans and survey results from area high schools. She also shared a few clauses from Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order on restrictions related to mass gatherings, which requires school officials to operate in compliance. According to the rules, more than 10 people are not allowed to be in a single space at the same time in places such as auditoriums, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.

A public survey for students, parents and members of the community was placed on the district’s website from April 29 through May 8. It included choices including individual celebrations, small ceremonies or waiting to see if stay-at-home would be lifted to the capacity of a traditional graduation after June 5, the original date for all graduations to be held.

Through the individual option, a ceremony at the school would involve students’ parents seeing them receive a diploma, while a picture and video is created for others to see.

If a school decides to have a small event for seniors, it comes with restrictions with only a certain number of guests in the auditorium, football field, drive-thru or drive-in to see the graduate receive their diploma. Less than 10 people would be stationed in the hallway or outside the building.

“If they’re in a drive-thru — they would be in the car — the graduate would go to the stage to receive their diploma,” Daughtry said. “Then you would have those people in the car get out and take a picture or they may stay in the car to see the graduate.”

The third choice was waiting to see what would happen in the future. During the meeting, Schmidlin said there’s some thought that the 10-person rule could be modified to a percentage of capacity.

“One space is too many and 10 in another space is really not a good utilization of the space,” she said. “I’m hoping that we see some type of capacity type of ruling, which would make at least the small option more feasible.”

According to results from all over the county, 47% wanted to have the small ceremony, while 41% selected the waiting option. Only 12 percent wanted the individual choice. A total of 459 people participated.

At Hobbton High School, 53% wanted to wait until restrictions were over and 39% requested a small ceremony, while 8% wanted something to honor individuals. More than 80 took the survey.

For Lakewood High School, 49% of respondents wanted a small event option, while 38% wants to wait to see what’s going to happen in the future. The individual option was selected by 13%. There were 140 people who responded.

The small ceremony option for Midway High School respondents was the top choice at 50%, followed by 37% who wanted to wait and 13% who requested to honor seniors individually. More than 150 participated in the survey.

For Sampson Early College High, close to 30 responded to the district’s survey. From that total 47% wanted to wait until restrictions are lifted, while 39% would like to see a small event to honor seniors. The remaining 14% wanted seniors to have individual ceremonies.

Less than 60 responded to the survey at Union High School. The majority wanted a small ceremony event, at 53%, while 33% wanted to wait until restrictions are lifted after June 5. The third choice was the individual option, at 14%.

During the meeting, board members were concerned about how many seniors actually responded to the survey. Exact totals will be sent to board members during the week. It was also noted that principals are waiting to hear more about the governor’s orders this Friday, May 22, before making final plans.

“For me, the timing issue is pretty big,” Schmidlin said. “People are starting to make summer plans to move into this next phase of their lives. Whether they’re on time or delayed, to me, it’s a pretty significant issue.

“If they’re voting to delay, I think some timeline would be very helpful to students, even it’s a range of 10 days. At least we know the time frame we’re shooting for.”

Daughtry said principals would like to have plans set for the first two weeks of June.

Each school is scheduled to officially present their plans or options to the board during the next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, May 26.

