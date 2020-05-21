Virus caseseclipse 300in Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases

“Not every restaurant and salon will be able to open Friday evening and some may choose not to open at all. Show them the courtesy of patience as they weigh how best to serve their customers and stay safe. We owe that to them.” — Gov. Roy Cooper

Sampson County eclipsed 300 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, reporting another single-day record for new cases with 35, due in large part to a drive-thru testing event in which health officials administered nearly 500 COVID-19 tests to the general public. Wednesday’s report came as the state surpassed 20,000 virus cases and 700 deaths — and Gov. Roy Cooper detailed plans to enter a second phase of reopening North Carolina.

Sampson‘s 35 new cases bring the total to 302 positive cases of COVID-19 to date.

“The totals this week are beginning to reflect the results of the mass testing event that was held this past Saturday,” a statement from the Sampson County Health Department read.

Sampson currently has 529 COVID-19 tests pending, so those results — negative or positive — are anticipated to trickle in as the week goes on. There were no results furnished as it specifically relates to Saturday’s testing event.

As of Wednesday, there had been 1,285 tests for the virus conducted in Sampson, with 454 negatives to go with the 302 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 106 are listed as recovered, according to county officials. Sampson’s lone death attributed to COVID-19 was a patient who was between 50 and 55 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

‘Safer At Home’ Phase 2

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper officially confirmed at a news conference that the state would be entering what he deemed “Safer At Home” Phase 2 at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.

He cited a combination of trends and indicators that “remain stable overall,” making the second phase a possibility.

“Phase 2 is another careful step forward,” Cooper stated. “Since we announced Phase 1, the state’s overall key indicators remain stable. However, the increases in COVID-19 cases signal a need to take a more modest step forward in Phase 2 than originally envisioned.

“While I am lifting the Stay At Home order, we are shifting to a Safer At Home recommendation,” the governor continued. “And that’s especially important for vulnerable people who are at risk for more severe illness. Teleworking when possible is also highly recommended.”

Some businesses and places will remain closed in Phase 2 including: bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys; and public playgrounds.

“This is because the spread of COVID-19 can be significant there,” the governor noted.

The mass gathering limits in Phase 2 will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. This applies to event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.

Under the governor’s order, certain businesses will be open at limited capacity with other requirements. Restaurants can re-open for dine-in customers at mostly a 50% capacity, with distancing and cleaning requirements. Personal care businesses like salons and barbers can also re-open at 50% capacity. These businesses will have face covering and cleaning requirements while also reducing the number of people in the waiting areas.

Swimming pools will be able to open at 50% capacity, and overnight and day camps can open with safety rules. Childcare facilities, day camps and overnight camps will be open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements.

Retail businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 at 50% capacity will continue at that level.

Public health recommendations are provided for worship services to practice enhanced social distancing and other cleaning and hygiene practices.

Some businesses will remain closed in Phase 2 including: bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, and bowling alleys, the governor stated.

“As with previous orders, these restrictions are a floor,” Cooper stated. “Local governments may enact more strict rules if health officials and local leaders believe it’s in the best interest of their communities.”

In Safer At Home Phase 2, the three Ws — wash your hands frequently, wait 6 feet apart from other people and wear a face covering — are even more important, governor noted.

“The face covering is more about protecting other people from your germs in case you have the virus and just don’t know it yet,” Cooper said. “Not every restaurant and salon will be able to open Friday evening and some may choose not to open at all. Show them the courtesy of patience as they weigh how best to serve their customers and stay safe. We owe that to them.”

The Safer At Home Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26.

“This next phase can help boost our economy,” said Cooper. “But we can only help our economy when people have confidence in their own safety, which is why it’s important to ease restrictions carefully and use data in deciding when to do it.”

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had 20,122 confirmed cases, 702 deaths and 554 hospitalizations covering all 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 277,603 tests for COVID-19 completed as of Wednesday.

“From the beginning, North Carolinians have joined together to confront this crisis. We need to rely upon one another to practice the three Ws as we begin leaving our homes more,” said NCDHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “When we wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash our hands often, we are showing we care for our loved ones and neighbors.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.