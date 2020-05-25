A day among heroes

A guard stands post at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified, stands at the crest of Arlington National Cemetery. It is always guarded. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Tranquility surrounds you as you enter the front gate and wind past the memorial chapel into the resting place of heroes. Located on a hill beside the Potomac River overlooking the nation’s capitol, the serenity of Arlington National Cemetery is held at bay. Even the tourists who visit each day are reverent and respectful as they walk through one of the most visited places in an area of so many historic tourist attractions.

If you listen closely, as you walk through the cemetery, you can hear the sobs of a wife as her husband is given the last rites before his burial. The clank of horses’ feet carrying another soldier to his eternal resting place bring a lump to your throat.

The rows of tombstones reminder you of the poem “In Flanders Fields.” In perfect unity, the markers stand row on row as far as you can see. For the most part, the tombstones are all the same; however, there are some larger, more elaborate, tombstones that are placed by the families of the deceased. If you visit the cemetery on Memorial Day or Veterans Day, you can see the thousands of tiny flags placed in unison on the graves of our departed heroes.

Traveling a little further down a winding lane, you come upon the gravesite of the late President John F. Kennedy. A big mass of marble and stone surrounds the gravesite and an eternal flame marks the burial site. I somehow feel that although he was a president, his gravesite is too elaborate for the humble surroundings of Arlington Cemetery. I do, however, respect his desire to be buried among his fellow veterans.

Moving up a hill and reaching a point with a magnificent view of the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument, you come to the focal point of the cemetery: the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Many mothers have stood by the tomb and wondered if their son could be the unknown soldier from one of the wars. A steady audience of tourists visit the tomb, standing quietly as the Army’s Old Guard keeps a constant vigil by the burial site of our unknown heroes. If you are lucky enough to be there when the changing of the guard occurs, you will witness one of the most impressive ceremonies ever. Even the changing of the guards at Buckingham Palace is not comparable to this show of honor. The clicking of the soldier’s heels, the precision manual of arms and the passing of responsibility for the protection of the tomb gives you a feeling of pride that you can’t conceal. Twenty four hours a day, 365 days a year, the tomb is under constant vigil.

As you leave the cemetery, you can hear the sound of TAPS being played as another hero is laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery. You bow your head, brush away a tear and stand proudly. You have spent a few peaceful hours among heroes, and you love them for what they did.

A U.S. Army veteran, Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith was tasked to write a one-page paper for a college class following his retirement from the service. He chose to write about Arlington National Cemetery, penning this in 1980.