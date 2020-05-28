Two deaths double total to four in Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases

Two more people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sampson County Health Department reported on Wednesday. There have been three deaths in the county in the past week attributed to the virus.

According to Sampson’s daily report, local health officials tally10 new cases, bringing the total to 402 who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. In a press release from the Sampson County, it was noted that one of the two latest deaths was a county employee.

“With the permission of the family, we want to acknowledge that one of the deaths hits very close to home for Sampson County government as the patient was a dedicated employee at our Department of Aging’s Adult Day Health Center,” the county statement read. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to each of the families who have lost loved ones, and we particularly mourn the loss of one of our own.”

Names have not been released by county officials, and The Sampson Independent has not disclosed them out of respect for families and privacy of those individuals.

As of Wednesday, there had been 1,430 tests for the virus conducted in Sampson, with 844 negatives to go with the 402 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 146 are listed as recovered. There are still 184 tests pending in Sampson.

Duplin has had four times the deaths that Sampson has seen.

On Tuesday, the Duplin County Health Department reported three additional deaths since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 16 deaths related to COVID-19. There were no new numbers released by Duplin on Wednesday, as reports often come on Tuesday and Friday.

Duplin’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 670 residents, according to Tuesday’s report, up 133 cases from the last report of 537 on Friday. Of those confirmed positive cases, 241 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

Health officials have noted that, with the increase in testing, comes the possibility of additional identified positive cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had 24,628 confirmed cases, 794 deaths and 702 hospitalizations covering all 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 364,156 tests for COVID-19 completed as of Tuesday.

Health officials said they are continuing a process of extensive contact tracing as part of their investigation of positive cases. Through that process, they attempt to assess risks of exposure and determine additional measures that may be needed, including quarantine or additional testing.

They continue to preach the 3Ws: wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart, and wash hands often or use hand sanitizer. Those practices are vital, especially now that North Carolina’s Phase 2 is underway, Gov. Roy Cooper implored this week.

“As we continue in Safer At Home Phase 2, we need to stay alert. This virus remains a serious threat, and we cannot let our guard down,” Cooper stated.

“Safer At Home” Phase 2 began late last week and will extend through at least June 26.

Under Phase 2, which Cooper noted was “a more modest step forward,” some businesses and places remain closed, including bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys; and public playgrounds.

However, other businesses, notably restaurants and personal care businesses like salons and barbers can re-open at 50% capacity, with distancing requirements and cleaning protocols. Retail businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 at 50% capacity will continue at that level. The mass gathering limits in Phase 2 are no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. This applies to event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.

Earlier this week, Cooper addressed Congress-passed legislation setting up the Coronavirus Relief Fund for state governments. North Carolina is slated to receive $3.56 billion from that fund — and $85 million is expected to be distributed this week.

“Although the state wasn’t required to, my COVID-19 budget proposal recommended $300 million go directly to local governments,” Cooper stated. “The unanimous bipartisan budget I signed included $150 million for counties, which they have the flexibility share with their towns and cities.”

The governor said that, by the end of this week, the state will have processed payments for 59 counties for a total of $85 million. More counties are expected to submit requests soon. As of early May, Sampson and Duplin were anticipated to receive $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, as part of those relief funds.

“This is crucial for local governments to pay for health officials, telemedicine, (personal protective equipment) and more,” said Cooper. “The quick distribution of this money is thanks to our Office of State Budget and Management and our new North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office. This new office was created to oversee the distribution of state and federal money in response to COVID-19.”

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

