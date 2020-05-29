Bracy named new leader for Johnston

“You don’t accomplish anything in isolation. It takes a team to make things happen. So I want to thank them for all of their efforts.” — Dr. Eric Bracy, on SCS staff

After several days of speculation about Sampson County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy leaving the district, his departure was made official Wednesday night.

Bracy was named the superintendent for Johnston County Public Schools, starting July 1. A special session was hosted by the district in Smithfield with several school officials making remarks about Bracy being selected from a field of 31 candidates.

During his remarks at the meet-and-greet session, Bracy thanked the Sampson County Schools Board of Education and many others for being an integral part of his life for many years.

“I want to thank them for all of the wonderful things that we’ve accomplished over the past six and a half years,” Bracy said.

Bracy continued and talked about the accomplishments of Sampson County Schools that were mentioned when he was being introduced. He came to Sampson County Schools to serve as the superintendent in 2014 after a stint with Northampton County Schools, where he served for five years.

During his time in Sampson, Johnston County leaders acknowledged his leadership and achievements in grade level proficiency. Sampson was ranked 18th among North Carolina school districts for the 2016-2017 academic year, 15th in 2017-2018, and 16th for 2018-2019. They also recognized the accomplishments despite Sampson being ranked 103rd out of 115 districts when it comes to funding for students and supplemental taxes.

“You don’t accomplish anything in isolation,” he said in regards to the work of Sampson officials and teachers. “It takes a team to make things happen. So I want to thank them for all of their efforts.”

Todd Sutton, chair of Johnston’s Board of Education, said members unanimously and enthusiastically supported the selection of Bracy as the new superintendent. In the summer, Bracy will be filling a vacancy left by the retirement of Dr. Ross Renfrow.

“We are certain that Dr. Bracy will lead our school system to high achievement,” Sutton stated in a news release. “Dr. Bracy’s extensive experience as a superintendent and his extensive track record of improving student achievement as well as his accomplishments in improving the financial well-being of his current school district made his selection a clear, strong choice.”

During his years with Sampson, Bracy earned several awards. Some of them include the 2020 Distinguished Educator Award by the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development; Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Region Superintendents Council; the North Carolina Association of Educators Superintendent of the Year; and the Administrator of the Year for the North Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals.

After graduation from high school, Weldon native Bracy earned a a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina Central University. He later received a master’s in education administration and supervision from Virginia State University, before earning a doctorate in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University. In 2017, Bracy was also a nominee for the A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year award.

Bracy is married to Janelle Bracy, an educator, and together they have three daughters, Cameron, Courtney, and Camille. At the meeting, Bracy thanked Sampson teachers and their involvement with his children’s education, stretching six years.

“We arrived there with three little girls,” he said. “Now that we arrive here in Johnston County, we have three amazing young women.

“I thank God for everybody who had their hand on our children and helped them develop into the fine young women that they are now.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.