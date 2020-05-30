CHS poised for outdoor graduations June 6

Since educational institutions are exempt from the mass gathering rule set by Governor Roy Cooper, Clinton City Schools has elected to do an outdoor face-to-face graduation for Clinton High School — also known as a student-centered graduation — on Saturday, June 6. It will be split into two ceremonies, with the graduation class divided alphabetically.

In a face-to-face graduation, students will be seated in a social distancing format on the football field and they will have the option to come on stage to receive their diploma.

“We would like to consider that as an option here in Clinton City Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson noted at a CCS Board meeting. “We conducted a survey to see if our parents would think this is a great idea.”

There were 125 votes in favor of the face-to-face graduation ceremony, 75% of the total who voted.

In the face-to-face graduation ceremony, everyone would have to wear a mask and be socially distant. The graduation could occur as a whole group or split alphabetically into two groups or possibly more. Students will receive two tickets for guests.

Johnson noted that a team went out to Dark Horse Stadium to see if the graduation plan was plausible. The team went into the bleachers with groups of two standing together since students can invite two individuals to the ceremony. The team went beyond the social distancing rules and spaced people out a little bit further just to ensure the safety of the guests. The first row was available, the second was not, the third was, and so on — essentially people in every other row.

According to Johnson, the research showed that they could fit 288 people, or 144 couples on the home side of the stadium. On the visitor’s side, there was space for 180 people, or 90 couples.

“We have 195 graduates,” Johnson stated. “We would like to move forward with the plan.”

The graduation would take place next Saturday, June 6, with the idea that there would be no more than two graduation ceremonies. However, board members considered increasing that number.

If CCS had students and parents who were not comfortable with the graduation next Saturday and having the face-to-face graduation, Clinton High School Principal Susan Westerbeek, Johnson and members of her team will be available in the afternoon to conduct what was termed “parent-centered graduations.” In this type of graduation, students can come and receive their diploma in a small scale individualized ceremony that would be time-sensitive. Each person would arrive 10 to 15 minutes apart.

CCS is in the process of purchasing masks for every student. Masks are required to enter the gate.

Johnson noted that some students have to get their diploma before July or else they wouldn’t be able to get it at all because they would be relocating. So the superintendent explained the graduation would have to happen in June. Johnson also explained that some colleges plan to move up their start date to get students out of school by Thanksgiving break.

The superintendent did the math and predicted that there would be approximately 700 people in one mass gathering. If it was split into two ceremonies, one earlier in the day and one later, there would be approximately 350 people in each.

“The fewer the better,” Board chairperson Dr. Linda Brunson commented.

Brunson preferred the two ceremonies to reduce the amount of people gathering at once.

“We have space in Dark Horse Stadium for 468 people, socially distanced,” Johnson explained.

With the two ceremonies, the schools would be in line with the phase two of the governor’s plan.

Parents and students would come in separately and, as soon as the ceremony is over, they are expected to immediately vacate the premises. Officers would come in to help with the ceremony. It will be streamed and all speeches will be pre-recorded. The stage will be set up in the end zone, closest to the concession stands.

At the end of the ceremony, students will be dismissed first and then parents will be dismissed in a different exit and everybody is expected to leave the premises. It will be a mandate that people must immediately leave after the ceremony. There will be someone enforcing this mandate.

CCS wants students to show up for the first ceremony as close to 8:30 a.m. as possible. Johnson said he wants students to show up at 8:25 a.m. if possible. They predict the whole ceremony will take an hour and a half. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.

There will be a rainout date, which has yet to be determined.

In the end, the board voted in favor of having two ceremonies, with the option for people to opt-out for the parent-centered graduation. The ceremonies must follow all safety guidelines. Vice Chairperson Mike Lanier voted against the motion, with the concern that there should be more ceremonies to reduce the amount of people gathering at once.

The motion still passed with all other board members in favor of the two-ceremony graduation plan on June 6 following all safety guidelines.

