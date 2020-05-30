SCS: No graduation decision

Register The Class of 2019 at Lakewood High School receive congratulations as they walk through the halls. Hobbton High School seniors turn their tassels following last year’s graduation ceremony.

After receiving presentations from principals for graduation ceremonies, the Sampson County Schools Board of Education voted to hold off until Gov. Roy Cooper moves into the next phase of reopening and further eases mass gathering restrictions, following an emotional difference of opinions.

During a special-called meeting Thursday evening, board members were divided about how to move forward with commencement events. Many wanted to have ceremonies in stadiums — a suggestion that stirred debate.

Prior to the meeting, principals presented non-traditional plans Tuesday to stay within the orders of Phase 2 of North Carolina’s Executive Order No. 141, which is scheduled to continue through June 26. It encourages members to practice social distancing and limits events to 10 people indoors and 25 people outside.

Some of the plans included a drive-in process or individual ceremonies. Since Tuesday, Board Chair Kim Schmidlin said she received a lot of calls and the consensus was for students to graduate together.

In an effort to fully vet the pros and cons of an outdoor event with 300-plus attendees, Schmidlin spoke with high school principals, county officials, and leaders from nearby school districts. She also reviewed the executive order, which gives educational institutions an exemption for mass gatherings. While the frequently asked questions portion clarified that the intention was not for graduations, and strongly recommended that students avoid large crowds for celebrations, it did not reverse the executive order’s exemption.

Schmidlin said it allows the district to exceed restrictions for people allowed in a space.

“The plans presented Tuesday night were so focused on staying below the 10 and 25 numbers, it did not allow for enough personnel and security to maintain a safe and orderly environment for our students,” she said. “We should not sacrifice such a momentous occasion for our students to satisfy an arbitrary number that we’re in fact exempt from adhering to.

“Graduation is a major life event, I remember mine from 1987 very well,” Schmidlin said. “Our students have just experienced a painful end to their high school career. Many lost out on many once-in-a-lifetime moments that they will never get a chance to replace.”

She continued and said several are the first in their family to receive a high school diploma, while making her plea to colleagues to honor graduates the best way possible though safe procedures for COVID-19 recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Traffic safety and congregating were also mentioned.

Schmidlin said she was in favor of small, intimate indoor graduation for individuals or the larger outdoor events such as the drive-thru idea. She also asked for students to be given a choice of having an individual ceremony in the auditorium with set time slots.

Vice Chair Daryll Warren also honored the seniors for everything they had to go through because of COVID-19, which is making the last step of their high school journey difficult.

“We want to give seniors and their families a little bit back of what they lost while trying to maintain safety, which is the utmost importance,” Warren said. “For me, I think it would be easier, quite honestly, to maintain the safety through an outdoor graduation. I feel like we can keep people spaced out far enough to limit the safety risk.”

He continued and said he was in favor of an outdoor graduation, while thanking administrators for their work in planning the events.

“I think we can make an outdoor ceremony work and I think we can do so safely,” Warren said.

“As an educator for 38 years, my heart and soul has always been with students, always with the staff, always for Sampson County Schools,” board member Sonya Powell said. “Anything that we do at this point, I feel needs to be done with dignity and respect for those who are graduating. I also feel that we owe it to ourselves to make sure whatever is done is done safely and that safety should be our first concern.”

Powell said she was in favor of listening to professionals for graduation plans. Board member Tracy Dunn felt the drive-in option would be unsafe and agreed that a high school graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime event. She made a recommendation to wait later in the summer, with hopes that restrictions will change for a bigger and more traditional celebration or an outdoor celebration.

“The reason I recommend that is for safety reasons, but mainly to allow the seniors to all be together and celebrate in the manner that they have planned for in the last 13 years,” Dunn said. “I think this would allow for a very traditional dignified ceremony.”

Dunn asked why everybody wouldn’t want to wait.

“I don’t see a problem waiting — we’ve all been patiently quarantined and waiting for several months,” she said. “What’s a little more time?”

An outdoor ceremony was also the prefered choice for board members Robert Burley and Patrick Usher.

Board member Tim Register voiced his frustrations about not following orders and recommendations from county and state officials.

“Our own board attorney has recommended that we not have an outdoor graduation,” Register said. “The fact of the matter is that whether or not we can safely hold an outdoor graduation is not an issue at all, not in my opinion.

“The issue is whether or not we take our 500 and so graduates and their parents and the last message that we give them is that when someone in authority decides something you should do legally according to North Carolina Constitution — which the governor has executive power to do — that if you don’t like it, just don’t do it. I think that’s a terrible message for us to send to our graduates and parents.”

Register was also concerned about the health and safety aspect while discussing the governor’s order.

“The fact sheet that Mrs. Schmidlin specifically states that it does not apply to graduations,” he said. “I for one, when I was elected to this board and took the oath of office, I swore to uphold the Constitution of North Carolina. The Constitution of North Carolina gives the governor executive power in emergency situations and I intend to follow that. While I may be able to skirt the letter of the law, I would not want that to be the message that I send to any of my children and I certainly would not want to send our seniors out in the world to become adults with the indication that they don’t have to follow a guideline from an authority figure that they don’t agree with.”

Register said he wanted to vote against an outdoor graduation becuase he feels it’s illegal and send a wrong message to students, but he was in favor of supporting plans sent by principals.

Schmidlin said the only person she talked to that discouraged an outdoor ceremony was Wanda Robinson of the Sampson County Health Department.

“It is within our authority to decide in what format our students will graduate,” Schmidlin said during the disagreement. “I don’t think we’re breaking the law. The law says that educational institutions are exempt. That is the law. The FAQ was a recommendation, not the law.”

Later during the meeting, board members also discussed logistics regarding field stadiums, with people sitting 6 feet apart to accomodate two guests. Powell brought up the concern for larger schools such as Midway High School.

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services, said rows would be skipped between guests sitting on bleachers.

Dunn disagreed with only having two guests for each graduate and questioned if it would be fair. Once again, timing and legal matters arose.

“I just don’t know how any of us would want to place ourselves in a position where we would be responsible for making a decision that would, quite frankly, cause someone to have this disease,” Register said. “I think we place ourselves in a liability position.”

During the meeting, several motions were made and failed related to giving principals an option, waiting or going with original plans of drive-ins, which was also a concern because of highway safety.

Marcie Faircloth, lead nurse for the district, spoke about the possibility of having graduations in June or July.

“I feel like the social distancing will continue on even through the next school year,” Faircloth said while providing her opinion. “I don’t see social distancing going away.”

Prior to a closed session, board attorney Ben Wright spoke about liability matters and how the district’s current insurance carrier would not cover a COVID-19 situation if someone sued for getting the virus at a graduation, while the district is not following recommended guidelines. Schmidlin responded and feels that people could sue for anything.

“They can contract COVID anywhere and they can contract COVID only if we have a small 10-person ceremony, or a drive-in, or a drive-thru, or whatever,” Schmidlin said. “The only thing we can try to do is try to make an informed decision about what is best for our graduates and whether we can do it in a safe, orderly and dignified matter and litigate any risk possible for community spread.”

But in a legal sense, Register said it would be a matter of “foreseeability” if the district is not following recommended guidelines. A closed session was held with Wright after a question was asked about safety and liability.

After more discussion regarding attendance and graduation plans, Register made a motion to wait to make a decision on graduation plans until the governor gives another executive order with directions on mass gatherings. It passed by a vote of 4-3. Powell, Schmidlin, and Usher voted against it. Through the vote, there was a consensus that graduations would not be held until late June or later.

“I would suggest that we, as a school board, you as as a chairperson, do the same thing that small business owners, that bar and spa owners and others are doing — and that way develop a way to advocate and make contact with the governor’s office to try to get some clarification,” Register said during closing remarks. “And if we can get some approval from them to have a mass gathering as it has been laid out by our principals, I would certainly support it at that point. I don’t think we necessarily have to wait until the end of June to see what he says. I say we go and try to get some clarification from him.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.