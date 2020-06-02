Fifty new cases in Sampson

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases

On the same day a nationwide Day of Mourning was held to honor those who have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sampson County Health Department reported 50 new cases, bringing the county’s tally to 479 positive patients.

As of Monday, there had been 1,541 tests for the virus conducted in Sampson, with 986 negatives to go with the 479 positive tests, according to the daily report from the Sampson County Health Department. Of those positive patients, 242 are listed as recovered and four have died as a result.

There were 76 tests pending as of Monday in Sampson.

Duplin’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases increased to 756 residents on Friday. Of those confirmed positive cases, 355 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation, health officials said. Duplin has had 18 fatalities attributed to COVID-19.

With increase testing access comes the possibility of identifying more positive individuals, especially those who are asymptomatic, health officials said. Through the extensive contact tracing that goes into the investigation of all positive cases, health officials attempt to assess risks of exposure and determine additional measures needed, including quarantine or additional testing.

As of Monday, North Carolina had 29,263 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 898 deaths and 650 hospitalizations, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 421,908 tests for COVID-19 completed as of Monday.

NC Governor Roy Cooper encouraged all North Carolinians to honor June 1, 2020 as a Day of Mourning to grieve the 100,000 people in America, including approximately 900 in North Carolina, who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning,” Cooper said in a prepared statement. “I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus.”

More than 100 leaders of faith-based organizations, including Christian, Jewish, and Muslim houses of worship from across the country, led a national moment of silence at noon Monday. Local and state leaders throughout the nation joined the call for silence, including the National Governors Association and the United States Conference of Mayors.

Cooper ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who passed from coronavirus.

A second mass testing event in Sampson is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Sampson County Complex off Rowan Road. Additional information will be forthcoming regarding the event, which comes on the heels of the first event on May 16. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the COVID Help Line at 910-490-1056.

For the third Wednesday in a row next week, Duplin will also offer public testing.

That event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. this Wednesday, June 3, at the Duplin Events Center, on Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville. It is open to all Duplin County residents, but pre-registration is required. Participants who are insured are asked to bring their insurance card. To schedule an appointment, Duplin residents should call 910-267-2044.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

