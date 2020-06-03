Sampson budget aims to hold line for 2020-21

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases

Like many other local governments, Sampson County is in a precarious position as it relates to a budget that must soon be adopted for the 2020-21 fiscal year. County manager Ed Causey said as much in his budget message, citing “two of the most unusual health and economic challenges that have faced our county, state, and nation for many decades.”

In his address, delivered during a Zoom virtual meeting of the Sampson Board of Commissioners on Monday evening, Causey pointed to the COVID‐19 pandemic and its underlying economic challenges.

“The COVID‐19 pandemic has created significant to catastrophic health and economic challenges for the entire United States, North Carolina and Sampson County,” Causey stated. “These challenges are improving, but nevertheless will be ongoing. We cannot predict the end of these challenges, nor the overall financial impact to the county.”

The county manager said the overall view of the budget process for this year has evolved as the crisis has evolved. That evolution has meant holding the line and attempting to minimize any losses that would have to be recouped amid an anticipated drop in revenues.

While the county has received federal funding — nearly $1.3 million via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) — for pandemic‐related expenditures, no funding has been received to cover loss of revenues. Those revenues are projected to be about $1.4 million less than last year, and expenditures are likewise expected to be cut by that amount, Causey stated.

“The proposed budget is a moderate to conservative presentation for FY 2020‐2021 based on the current economic circumstances and the expectations for the foreseeable future,” Causey stated.

There are no proposed tax increases in the 2020-21 county budget, and funding for local school systems, the community college, and other non‐county department partners are also being proposed near last year’s recommendations. A cost of living adjustment for employees is also not part of the proposed budget.

A mid‐year review will be conducted during the coming fiscal year to evaluate revenues and adjust revenues and expenditures accordingly, Causey stated.

“We recognize and understand that all our departments and partners are impacted by this budget,” the county managere said in his budget message. “We hope that the fall/winter review will yield a positive opportunity for adjustments. We continue to be committed to sound and responsible budgeting. We are committed to economic development and the replacement of deferred deposits to associated reserves.

The pandemic emphasized the importance of a quality workforce, said Causey, and it will be necessary to offer the needed support to maintain and improve that quality workforce.

“The pandemic has certainly created a short‐term hiccup for our entire country as well as Sampson County government and its citizens,” said Causey. “From a management perspective, our long‐term success is affected more by decisions we make in times of crisis than in times of prosperity.”

The Sampson County 2020-21 proposed budget is available to view at sampsonnc.com, and will be further detailed by The Independent later this week. The Board of Commissioners recessed its Monday meeting to reconvene on June 11.

COVID-19 update

On Tuesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 to date, bringing the total people who have tested positive in Sampson to 501.

As of Tuesday, there had been 1,583 tests for the virus conducted in Sampson, with 1,003 negatives to go with the 501 positive tests, according to the daily report from the Sampson County Health Department. Of those positive patients, 280 are listed as recovered. Four people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Sampson.

There were still 79 tests pending.

Duplin County’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 872 residents, up 116 cases from Friday’s report. Of those confirmed positive cases, 458 have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation. Duplin on Tuesday also reported two additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 20 fatalities related to COVID-19. Of the two most recent fatalities, one of the patients was in the age range of 25-49 and the other was older than 65.

With increase testing access comes the possibility of identifying more positive individuals, especially those who are asymptomatic, health officials said. Through the extensive contact tracing that goes into the investigation of all positive cases, health officials attempt to assess risks of exposure and determine additional measures needed, including quarantine or additional testing.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had 29,889 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 921 deaths and 716 hospitalizations, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 434,921 tests for COVID-19 completed as of Tuesday.

