Mi Finca closes due to COVID-19

Mi Finca Mexican Restaurant in Clinton has closed its Clinton and Wallace locations for the next two weeks after the family member of an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Owners Jaime and Claudia Bonilla made the decision as a safety measure for employees and customers. Courtesy photo COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases

Sampson County saw just a single-digit jump in new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks, as nine new positives were reported on Wednesday by county health officials. A positive case in the family of an employee at Mi Finca Mexican Restaurant in Clinton has led owners to close the popular restaurant, along with its new location in Wallace, for the next two weeks.

The closures are effective immediately.

Owners Jaime Bonilla and wife Claudia made the decision Wednesday afternoon after receiving the news. They are not mandated to close, but did so as a precautionary measure. The closure includes both the Clinton location and the brand new Wallace location, which opened just last week.

“We don’t have to close but we want to make sure no one gets sick,” said Jaime. “We just want to make sure all of our employees and customers are safe￼.”

The employee whose family member tested positive had been floating between both locations and was in contact with others as the restaurants offered to-go services, said Jaime, who stressed that no employee was positive for the virus.

The Bonillas will be in further contact with local health officials prior to reopening.

The nine new cases reported by the Sampson County Health Department on Wednesday represent the lowest daily jump seen in three weeks, since Sampson’s cases rose by six from 171 on May 11 to 177 on May 12. The total positive coronavirus cases stood at 510.

As of Wednesday, there had been 1,600 tests for the virus conducted in Sampson, with 1,023 negatives to go with the 510 positive tests, according to the daily report from the Sampson County Health Department. Of those positive patients, 280 are listed as recovered. Four people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Sampson.

There were still 67 tests pending.

Duplin County’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases increased to 890 residents, up 18 cases from Tuesday’s report. Starting this week, the county will only release COVID-19 case reports on Fridays, however the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) had that update on its digital dashboard Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 458 patients had met clinical criteria to be released from isolation. Duplin health officials said the county’s total to 20 fatalities related to COVID-19.

With increase testing access comes the possibility of identifying more positive individuals, especially those who are asymptomatic, health officials said. Through the extensive contact tracing that goes into the investigation of all positive cases, health officials attempt to assess risks of exposure and determine additional measures needed, including quarantine or additional testing.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had 30,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 939 deaths and 684 hospitalizations, according to the NCDHHS. There were 449,263 tests for COVID-19 completed as of Wednesday.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

Those interested can continue to monitor COVID-19 statistics for both Sampson and Duplin counties, as well as the state, by visiting the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard. The dashboard includes a variety of COVID-19 metrics and is updated by the state daily.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.