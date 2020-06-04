Amid concern over order, CHS preps for commencement

The Class of 2020 missed out on a lot of things during the last semester of school, a reason why Clinton City Schools (CCS) tried to find a way to give those students a graduation that was as traditional as possible — but it hasn’t been without concerns surrounding social distancing and mass gatherings, especially when parsing over the language of the governor’s executive order.

According to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, the order that Gov. Roy Cooper put into place for Phase 2 of reopening the state exempts schools from the mass gathering rule. However, some citizens in the county are concerned that an in-person graduation goes against the mass gathering rule of limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

“Educational institutions are exempt from these mass gathering requirements,” the Phase 2 Frequently Asked Questions for Executive Order No. 141 stated. “The intent of this exemption was to allow educational institutions the ability to gather more individuals together on their premises if necessary to support planning for summer learning and for the 2020-2021 school year. This exemption was not intended to allow for large, in-person events, such as graduation ceremonies. ”

Johnson explained that the executive order clearly exempts educational institutions from the mass gathering rule.

“We talked to our lawyer about it,” Johnson commented. “When the executive order was released, it exempted educational institutions.”

The superintendent explained that the governor’s office released the FAQ document later on. An FAQ helps codify the law. Johnson stated that the FAQ is not the law, but the executive order is the law. The FAQ is more like a recommendation, he said.

“The only thing that could really hinder us from having an outdoor graduation would be a new executive order from the governor, which is probably most likely not going to happen,” Johnson clarified.

Clinton City Schools has elected to do an outdoor face-to-face graduation for Clinton High School — also known as student-centered graduation — on Saturday, June 6. It will be split into two ceremonies, with the graduation class divided alphabetically.

A few schools have already held outdoor/in-person graduations such as those in Pitt County, Pender County, Wayne County and Union County, some larger than Clinton High.

“Our board felt the same way,” Johnson added. “We were advised by our attorney that the executive order is the law, not the FAQ.”

He also noted that NC Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) provided four recommendations and the CCS Board of Education did not feel that any of those recommendations were what a graduation should look like.

“The board voted to hold the outdoor graduations,” Johnson explained.

Johnson has talked to county health director Wanda Robinson several times. He mentioned that Robinson is following the guidelines set forth by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). They fall in line with the governor’s executive order.

According to Johnson, Robinson recommended that CCS follow the graduation document that was sent forth by the NCDHHS, the governor’s office and NCDPI.

CCS officials said they did the research and found out that they have enough seating in Dark Horse Stadium to accommodate 468 people while practicing social distancing and going one step further by skipping every other row to make sure everyone remains safe. They are requiring everyone to wear a mask.

“We’re going to have an abundance of room,” the superintendent noted.

The board felt that the ceremony could be done safely especially since places like Walmart can have 700 people inside the store at once. The school is going to follow all social distancing guidelines, and have hand sanitizer available.

“We felt that we could keep everybody safe,” Johnson commented.

This Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Clinton High School is poised to be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sampson County Board of Education put off a decision on commencement until the end of June, in hopes that mass gathering requirements would be relaxed even further.

The governor could have banned graduation ceremonies, Johnson said, but that was not in his executive order.

“We’re really excited about it,” he stated of the upcoming Clinton High School commencement. “We’re looking forward to Saturday. We just hope the weather is going to cooperate with us.”

Johnson is happy to have the chance to honor CCS graduates. Some of the students have been together for 13 years and this ceremony is a chance to bring them all back together after months away from school.

In a face-to-face graduation, students will be seated in a social distancing format on the football field and they will have the option to come on stage to receive their diploma.

If CCS has students and parents who are not comfortable with the graduation next Saturday and having the face-to-face graduation, Clinton High School Principal Susan Westerbeek, Johnson and members of her team will be available in the afternoon to conduct what was termed “parent-centered graduations.”

In this type of graduation, students can come and receive their diploma in a small scale individualized ceremony that would be time-sensitive. Each person would arrive 10 to 15 minutes apart. This is for parents who are concerned with the larger scale graduations and wish for a more individualized ceremony.

