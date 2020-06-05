Graduations set in Sampson

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are moving forward with non-traditional plans for graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with a debated outdoor venue choice added to the list.

The Sampson County Board of Education approved the formats during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon. It followed a decision made last week to wait until Gov. Roy Cooper moves into the next phase of reopening and further eases mass gathering restrictions due to the pandemic.

“Since that decision was made, several unintended consequences have come to light and several board members have expressed a desire to rescind this action and take up new action,” Board Chair Kim Schmidlin said.

Board members unanimously voted to rescind the decision before Vice Chair Daryll Warren made a new motion for Sampson County’s high school graduations. Options available to high schools include an individual ceremony with no more than nine guests; a drive-in or drive-through format, with no more than two cars and five individuals per vehicle for each senior; or to have graduation in an outdoor venue, with no more than two guests for each senior.

It passed 5-2, with board member Tim Register and Tracy Dunn voting against it.

During the May meeting, Register said he was against having an outdoor event in a stadium because he felt it went against the governor’s order. Phase 2 of North Carolina’s Executive Order No. 141, which is scheduled to continue through June 26, encourages members to practice social distancing and limits events to 10 people indoors and 25 people outside. At the time register added that outdoor venues were discouraged by health, state, and local officials. He also felt it would send the wrong message to graduates and the public about following the rules.

But Schmidlin felt differently after reviewing the executive order, which gives educational institutions an exemption for mass gatherings. While the frequently asked questions portion clarified that the intention was not for graduations, and strongly recommended that students avoid large crowds for celebrations, it did not reverse the executive order’s exemption. Schmidlin said it allows the district to exceed restrictions for people allowed in a space.

“I will not go back through all the reasons why I still oppose any type of graduation that goes against the executive order,” Register said. “We can paint it anyway we want to and you can contend all you want to that we’re exempt, but that in fact is not the case and that’s been made clear by the clarification that the governor’s office issued.”

He continued and questioned if there’s an exemption, why worry about limiting the amount of people at the ceremonies.

“That’s one of the questions I’ve had,” Register said. “If the schools are exempt why not just let anybody who wants to come? Now, I understand that folks say we need to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. Well, it’s funny to me that we need to follow one set of guidelines and we don’t need to follow the governor’s guidelines.”

While addressing the board and discussing why he voted against he motion, Register said his heartfelt desire is for seniors to have a normal graduation. After speaking with parents, he said some have expressed a desire to wait so that they could have a traditional graduation.

“I understand that creates all kinds of problems,” he said. “To be honest with you, when I made my motion at our last meeting for us to wait, I had no idea that it would pass. The first motion that I made was for us to go with the plans that the principals had presented to us at our full board meeting. I still stand by that as being the best plan.”

During a board meeting in May, principals presented options with the majority selecting a drive-in or drive-through process, following public surveys. There were also request to wait later in the summer until the governor announced new plans regarding COVID-19, with hopes that more people would be allowed in certain places.

“I believe that this motion violates the governor’s plan and I think that it is disrespectful of the governor and our oath to support the Constitution of North Carolina in order for us to vote for it, as it is worded. For that reason, I will be voting against the motion,” Register said.

For the upcoming graduations, seniors will also have the opportunity to make a request to have their diploma sent in the mail. For events and individual ceremonies, schools are also required to have graduations in a safe and orderly manner which complies to the CDC guidelines for wearing a face covering; following social distancing protocols; implementing infection control procedures for graduates, staff, and attendees.

Organizers are also required to limit all unnecessary attendees; keep ceremonies to 1 hour; provide plans for handicapped access; and have all attendees, seniors,staff members sign a statement of good health and assumption of risk waiver on the day of the event. Seniors are allowed to remove their face coverings while receiving their diploma.

“Congratulations Class of 2020, you have a graduation,” Schmidlin said.

Hobbton High School

The school will celebrate seniors with an outdoor graduation ceremony 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, on the football field. For outdoor ceremonies, each graduate is allowed to have two guests.

“I am excited that the graduates will be able to graduate at one time,” Principal Michael Warren said. “Many graduates are in school together for 13 years and have worked hard to achieve this. Because of that, many of the graduates have expressed that this is a celebration, ending a journey and they would like to finish together.”

Lakewood High School

The LHS Class of 2020 is celebrating its graduation with a drive-in ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at the school (rain date: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13). Assistant Principal Jennifer Honeycutt Naylor said the goal of Lakewood is to be inclusive as possible, while following the governor’s executive order guidelines.

“SCS Graduation Survey for LHS’s data shows that seniors want to graduate together and parents want to see their graduate walk across the stage-including as many family members and safely staying within guidelines,” Naylor said. “A drive-in and drive-thru option was noted several times in the comments.”

A PowerPoint for drive in graduation expectations is attached on LHS’s homepage. Graduates will receive written expectations on the back of their parking passes in a drive thru information pick up scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Midway High School

Midway will have an outdoor ceremony and individual diploma presentation. The celebration is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the football field (rain date: 9 a.m. Friday, June 12).

Also available is an option for an individual diploma presentation scheduled with the student and guests for a later time on June 11 (or Friday, June 12 if rain date is needed). Students may also choose to have their diploma mailed. Detailed information will be provided for seniors on the Midway High School website, the Midway High School Facebook page, and through Remind.

Sampson Early College

The school is providing several options for seniors, including individual and drive-in ceremonies. One is an individual celebration, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, by appointment only, at the Warren Student Center at Sampson Community College. School leaders are asking for RSVP before 4 p.m. Friday, June 5.

SECHS is offering a drive-in graduation, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the parking lot behind the college’s Activity Center. A stage will be set up outside.

Seniors who don’t want to participate in a ceremony may have their diplomas and awards mailed to them. Diplomas and awards will be mailed within two weeks.

Union High School

Two options will be available for Union graduates, including a field celebration and individual diploma presentation.

The first is an individual ceremony, which students will need to contact and schedule with Principal Julie Hunter starting June 4. She may be reached at 910-532-6300 Ext. 7. For those that are not comfortable with a large ceremony, school officials said this will be your best option.

The second option will be a ceremony on the football field. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13 (rain date: 9 a.m. Monday, June 15). Seniors may only participate in one ceremony.

For additional information regarding graduations for Sampson County Schools, visit the district’s website at www.sampson.k12.nc.us. Links to high schools are available under the “Select a Site” tab.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.