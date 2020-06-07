The laziest of photo ops

This is an image of a man using the Bible as a prop. I know this because I’ve done it before.

It was my first jury trial, and I was defending a local congregation of an African American church that had been sued by their denomination.

The relationship between the local church and denomination had soured, so the denomination sought ownership of the church building and land. During closing arguments, I picked up the Bible and held it just like the man in that image did.

Where I part ways with the president, though, is in what I did next. I actually opened the Bible. To a specific passage. And read it out loud. My thumbs flitted through the pages, made familiar by the rigors of growing up in a Southern Baptist church, and found the passage in 1 Corinthians in which Paul scolds Christians who would seek to sue one another in court. (Note: Contrary to the likely assertions of certain uninitiated political leaders, the title of this book should be spoken as “first Corinthians” and not “one Corinthians”.)

The passage wasn’t intended to be legally persuasive for a court of law, but it won points on theatrics.

If you use the Bible as a prop, context matters. I was doing it to assist my client congregation so they could maintain their place of worship. (For what it’s worth, we won.) The man in this image, though, seems to have no deeper goal other than the image itself, of playing at piety.

It’s further troubling that this photo was taken only minutes after federal police chased off peaceful protesters from the scene with tear gas, gassing some of the clergy of the church in the process. (Imagine how you would feel if the national guard deployed tear gas outside your church while your pastor was ministering to peaceful protesters, all so Governor Cooper could take a few pictures by the front of your church. How would you feel?)

To my Christian brothers and sisters, especially of the evangelical persuasion, this image should offend you. But not because of what he’s doing to the Bible (the man’s just holding it, for cryin’ out loud). It should offend you because of what he thinks it says about you.

Again, to my Christian brothers and sisters, especially of the evangelical persuasion, I would expect more from a president than this.

He gave the laziest of photo ops. He didn’t open the Bible to read from the pages. He didn’t close his eyes for a moment of contemplation. He didn’t go into the church, if even for a minute of prayer. He was too lazy to even pretend to do any of that. Because he assumes you are a cheap date and takes you for granted. He assumes that if he gives you some stock photos for use in future memes, you will be distracted from second guessing whether or not the principles by which he’s governing bear any relationship to the teachings of Jesus (hint: they don’t).

He awkwardly holds the Bible in the same way some men awkwardly hold flowers and go on dates — he doesn’t want a relationship with you, sweetheart, he just wants to grab you by the … ballot box.

Part of my prayer for the months ahead is that more of us will see that behavior for what it is and vote accordingly.

A Sampson native, Justin Lockamy is a local attorney and partner at Warrick, Bradshaw and Lockamy, P.A. law firm in Clinton.