Garland honors seniors

GARLAND — Along with other seniors in Garland, Cameron Johnson’s picture is hanging from one of many poles on U.S. 701 Highway. He’s smiling while wearing a tuxedo, with “Congratulations” on the banner.

“It was kind of weird because it was the first time seeing a picture of me that big,” said Johnson of Union High School.

But it’s something he really appreciates. The banner project putting smiles on the Class of 2020 was made possible thanks to a group of volunteers in Garland. Community members wanted to honor seniors missing out on memories because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Johnson officially graduated in December, so it reminds him of being a student at Union, where he was involved in plays and FFA. Outside of school, Johnson enjoys writing and published two books. The honors student is preparing to attend college in the fall.

“There hasn’t always been a lot in Garland to represent what the students are doing, so I appreciate them wanting to put the banners up,” he said.

Down the busy street, Gracy Peterson of Harrells Christian Academy was also thrilled to see her face on a large banner.

“I think it was absolutely a wonderful idea,” Peterson said. “I truly appreciate the town for honoring us as seniors. That was an amazing thing to see our faces up there. I think it was a true act of kindness and I’m personally very grateful.”

She is involved in FFA and served as 2019-2020 Southeast Region Reporter. During her last months, she was able to keep in contact with her friends and fellow FFA members.

“We missed out on a lot of opportunities that most seniors have,” Peterson said. “Through FFA, I was able to stay connected to my peers and fellow members through videos. We’ll take videos of ourselves, explaining what we were doing through this pandemic to stay involved in agriculture and to help the community out.”

Peterson is going to North Carolina State University to pursue a degree in poultry science toward becoming an animal nutritionist for a poultry company in the area. Like many other seniors throughout Garland and Sampson County, she thanked community members for thinking about seniors and recognizing them in various ways.

“I know as a senior, it’s not been ideal,” she said. “But I think there’s been a lot of people who have done their very best to make us feel honored in such a special way, that no other senior class will be.”

Commissioner Jo A. Strickland sparked the idea after the Garland volunteer group was trying to come up with ways to honor seniors dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The town received donations to cover the cost to put up 24 banners of students living in the Garland area, with the help of Bill Bushong.

“It’s really unfortunate to be in this position that we’re in right now,” Strickland said about the pandemic. “We can’t help it, but we just have to follow the rules and mandates set out by our governor, and federal, local and state leaders. We had to figure out something that we can do to honor our graduates in a way that we can afford to do it.”

The project took a short amount of time to complete and Strickland was thrilled to see that happen. Volunteers collected pictures from school principals before they were printed by Vinyl Art by Shannon.

“We were really proud of how me made it come to fruition in a short amount of time,” Strickland said. “In less than two weeks we had the banners on the poles. For a small community to be able rally and get that done, so quickly before these kids have their supposed graduation, we’re really proud of everybody’s effort in the group to make this happen.”

Mayor Winifred Murphy applauded the efforts of volunteers, while acknowledging the journey of seniors.

“I am so proud of the community volunteers in spearheading this project to recognize our deserving 2020 graduates and future leaders,” Murphy said. “This was a collaborative project involving the town, churches, citizens, and local businesses. More recognitions are being planned throughout the summer.”

