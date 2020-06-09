Sampson new virus cases at 45, as state sees spike

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases

There were 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported over the weekend in Sampson County, whose total positive cases eclipsed 600, even as state health officials logged North Carolina’s highest number of new lab-confirmed cases in one day — 1,370 — and key metrics move “in the wrong direction,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, there had been 1,769 tests for the virus conducted in Sampson, with 606 positive tests, 1,075 negatives and four deaths as a result of COVID-19 to date, according to the daily report from the Sampson County Health Department. Of those positive patients, 344 are listed as recovered. There were 88 tests pending as of Monday.

Statewide as of Monday morning, there were 36,484 positive cases and 1,006 deaths due to COVID-19. Currently, 739 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus. There had been 520,113 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Monday.

“Since moving to Phase 2, a number of our metrics are trending upward,” a NCDHHS statement on Monday read. “On Saturday, we reported our highest number of new lab-confirmed cases in one day — 1,370. At the same time our other key metrics have moved in the wrong direction. COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing and our percent of tests that are positive is now among the highest in the nation.”

State health officials have noted that this is the last week of the traditional school year, and there is a push forward to get schools open again this fall. New health guidance was released Monday outlining requirements and recommendations for schools to re-open their doors. Opening school buildings on time could be affected by a failure to slow the spread.

The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) lays out a comprehensive set of baseline health practices that public schools should follow to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19 for students, staff, and families. In addition to specific requirements, the Toolkit recommends practices that schools should implement to minimize spread of COVID-19 while allowing in-person teaching to resume.

Governor Roy Cooper, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson, State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis, and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen shared the guidance Monday.

“If you have symptoms or think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, get tested. If you have attended a mass gathering, protest or work in a higher risk setting, get tested. If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it, stay home and avoid other people in your household,” the NCDHHS stated.

Testing in Sampson

The Health Department, in collaboration with Sampson County Emergency Management and Goshen Medical, will hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event. this Saturday, June 13. The event will extend from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (or until supplies last) on the Sampson County Complex off Rowan Road in Clinton.

No pre-registration is required. Participants are asked to bring their Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card with them. While there is no charge for the test, this allows the Health Department to recoup some of their expenses, officials said.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the COVID Help Line at 910-490-1056.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.