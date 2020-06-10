‘Summer in the Grove’ a hit; food trucks out again this weekend

Ellington-Ruiz Jackson

“Everybody has been so excited about that and I know several people who went all three days. I think that’s it’s just going to get better and better.” — Dana Ellington-Ruiz, Newton Grove commissioner

NEWTON GROVE — After a successful kickoff of a new weekend series aimed to bring new food vendors to Newton Grove, town officials are looking forward to the summer.

During a recent meeting, Commissioner Dana Ellington-Ruiz reported that the town’s “Summer In The Grove” received positive feedback from the public. The food truck event kicked off this past weekend with Sisters II Ice Cream. Town officials announced the event in May with a purpose of offering a variety of vendors to residents and to bring people to the area.

“Everybody has been so excited about that and I know several people who went all three days,” Ellington-Ruiz said. “Some people who live in my house might have gone three days more than one time. I think that’s it’s just going to get better and better.”

Summer In The Grove will continue this weekend starting Friday, June 12, with Mister & That Dang Woman Catering, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m, at 204 Main St., Newton Grove. Kona Ice will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Krab King Seafood will wrap up this weekend series from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

As community members continue to deal with challenges related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), town commissioners also discussed the reopening of Weeks Park, following a shutdown becuase of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, town officials reported that playground equipment is still off limits becuase of safety concerns, but other parts as the walking trail and picnic area are still available for the public. Commissioner Cody Smith and board members are glad to see the park used again.

“I have seen more young families with their kids, where the walking trail is, out there playing with balls or trying to teach their toddler or little one how to walk,” Smith said. “It’s getting better.”

To reopen the playground, commissioners are waiting to receive additional order from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about lifting restrictions. An announcement about the next phase is expected later this month.

For future improvements, Mayor Stephen R. Jackson and board members discussed projects such as reseeding grass, fertilizing, a swale to divert water away from a section of the parking lot/driveway, and the tennis court, which could be revamped and used for other activities such as disc golf. Jackson added that he would also like to see the park utilized for the Movie in the Park series, a fall festival and Christmas events.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.