Hearing set for Thursday on 2020-21 county budget

A public hearing is set for Thursday evening on the proposed 2020-21 Sampson County budget, which includes no tax increase but a hold-the-line approach in many county departments and for many funding partners, despite needs and increased requests. County administration have expressed their intention for a mid-year review that will hopefully bring with its a brighter budget outlook, which they say is currently marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The total recommended budget amount for the 2020-21 General Fund is $61,202,336, which is nearly $1.4 million less than the adopted 2019-20 General Fund, which totaled $62,596,536. That $1.4 million amounts to the projected revenue drop expected in the coming fiscal year.

The proposed 2020-21 amount is close to $6 million less than the amended budget for the current 2019-20 fiscal year, which currently stands at $67,184,414.

The tax rate is proposed to remain at $82.5 cents per $100 valuation.

County manager Ed Causey said the overall view of the budget process for this year has evolved as the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved. That evolution has meant holding the line and attempting to minimize any losses that would have to be recouped amid an anticipated drop in revenues.

“The proposed budget is a moderate to conservative presentation for FY 2020‐2021 based on the current economic circumstances and the expectations for the foreseeable future,” Causey stated.

Funding for local school systems, the community college, and other non‐county department partners are also being proposed near last year’s recommendations. A mid‐year review will be conducted during the coming fiscal year to evaluate revenues and adjust revenues and expenditures accordingly, Causey stated.

“We recognize and understand that all our departments and partners are impacted by this budget,” the county managere said in his budget message. “We hope that the fall/winter review will yield a positive opportunity for adjustments. We continue to be committed to sound and responsible budgeting. We are committed to economic development and the replacement of deferred deposits to associated reserves.”

Specifically, no deposits are being proposed to capital reserve accounts for 2020-21. That includes delaying the annual appropriation of $250,000 to the Economic Development fund. However, Causey said “a high priority” will be placed on the contribution when funds are available

For the current 2019-20 year, the budget included $59 increases in per pupil allocations for Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools, from $1,069 to $1,128. Those will not be forthcoming this next year, according to the proposed budget.

For 2020-21, Clinton City Schools requested an increase in operating funds on a per pupil basis from $1,128 to $1,200. Based on a projected student enrollment of 2,938, this equates to total funding of $3,525,600. Sampson County Schools requested funding for operations be increased by about $1 million, from roughly $9 million to $10 million, for 7,951 projected students.

“We are proposing to hold operational funding near the 2019 projected levels,” This would mean that Clinton City Schools would receive $3,340,506, and the Sampson County Schools would receive $9,040,287,” Causey stated.

Sampson County Schools requested roughly $1.4 million for capital outlay, while Clinton City Schools requested approximately $2.8 million. Causey said the county is projecting funding for capital outlay “at the same levels as last year” — $867,153 for county schools; and $322,847 for city schools.

Sampson Community College is currently receiving $1,465,695 for operating expenses, and that is recommended by Causey to stay the same. However, capital improvements are being funded in the amount of $250,000.

There is $1,880,000 in fund balance proposed to balance the budget. Lapsed salaries and benefits are expected to negate much of the appropriation, Causey noted.

A cost of living adjustment for employees is also not part of the proposed budget.

”Our goal, because of the challenges of the pandemic, has been and will continue to be keeping our entire work force fully employed,” Causey stated. “We do note that the State and some other public entities have had to utilize furloughs and other employment restrictions. We hope to avoid and or minimize these considerations.”

The 2020-21 proposed county budget also includes:

• The purchase of two ambulances for EMS and 13 vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. A replacement transport van (with its necessary upfit) is also recommended to be purchased for the Sheriff’s Office and a new van and the equipment necessary for transporting prisoners for the Detention Center will also be funded under the proposal. Several other vehicle requests are not being filled.

• Raising the ceiling for full-time employees to 547. As of July 1, 2019, that number was 544. However, three additional full-time school resource officers were assigned to the Sheriff’s Office, increasing that number to 547 as of June 30, 2020. Again, county officials said, several requests from other departments for additional positions are not being funded.

• A “significant” proposed increase in the upcoming Department of Social Services budget, based on needs and requirements.

• Adjustments to the Elections budget to accommodate for the 2020 Presidential election and the purchase of additional laptops and software as required to hold it.

• The acquisition of two new replacement ambulances and equipment for Emergency Medical Services

• Slowing down the third-year installation of new cages for the Animal Shelter. However, it is hoped the delay will not be for more than one year.

The agenda for the Thursday, June 11, meeting of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, as well as the full proposed 2020-21 budget, is available at sampsonnc.com. Comments can be submitted leading up to the budget public hearing, until 5 p.m. Thursday. Those comments can be emailed to [email protected]

Because the state and the county remain under a State of Emergency, Thursday’s meeting will be conducted via Zoom and broadcast via Facebook Live, starting at 6 p.m.

