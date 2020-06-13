Testing for virus ramps up in Sampson, statewide

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases

Testing has ramped up considerably statewide — there are public testing events in Sampson and Duplin on Saturday and Monday, respectively — and that has translated to more and more cases of the novel coronavirus, a trend that again brought calls from the governor for vigilance to ebb the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 26 new cases, bringing the total to 707 positive cases of the COVID-19 in the county to date

According to the health department’s daily report on Friday, 1,944 tests have been performed, with 1,128 negatives to go along with the 707 positives. Of those positive patients, 440 have recovered, which is 45 more patients than the 395 listed recovered as of Thursday. Four people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Sampson.

There were an additional 109 tests pending in Sampson as of Friday, a number that is again expected to spike significantly with Saturday’s public testing. That drive-thru testing opportunity will extend from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday (or until supplies last) on the Sampson County Complex off Rowan Road in Clinton.

Also on Friday, Duplin County’s total cumulative number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases increased to 1,168 residents, up 230 patients from one week ago. Of those confirmed positive cases, 439 are currently in isolation and 704 have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation, up from 465 listed as recovered one week prior.

According to the Duplin County Health Department, the county had one additional death over the past week, bringing the county’s total to 25 fatalities related to COVID-19. The most recent death was a patient in the age range of 25-49.

No pre-registration is required for the testing events in Sampson and Duplin, which will hold its fourth drive-thru event on Monday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center.

Anyone with questions about the Sampson event is encouraged to call the COVID Help Line at 910-490-1056. Those inquiring about the Duplin event can call 910-267-2044.

Statewide as of Friday morning, there were 41,249 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. The 1,768 new cases reported Friday were a new one-day high. There have been 1,092 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 760 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, the agency reported.

Gov. Roy Cooper said there was a growing concern about the increase in cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina, which he said was not just related to that spike in testing.

”Today is North Carolina’s highest day of new cases since this pandemic started,” the governor stated in a Friday news conference. “It was also our highest day of testing at over 21,000 tests reported. But the high number of new cases is not just related to more testing. These numbers show the disease is spreading.”

In the last week, the governor stated, there has been an average of more than 15,000 tests conducted each day.

There had been 595,697 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Friday morning, a roughly 23,000 test increase from Thursday’s total, according to the figures released by the state. The daily increase in testing has steadily gone up each day this week — by 15,600 tests between Monday and Tuesday, by 18,000 on Wednesday and by 19,000 on Thursday before Friday’s 23,000 jump.

“This high number is good – but we know we still need to do more,” Cooper stated. “Testing is available all over the state, but we are specifically targeting historically marginalized communities and other high-risk populations.”

The governor urged those who have been in crowds to get tested even if they have no symptoms, as their risk of contracting COVID-19 increases, especially with no face covering and little social distancing.

A “Safer At Home” recommendation, otherwise known as the state’s Phase 2, is currently expected to extend for the next two weeks. Cooper said he understood that people are anxious to get back to normal, especially as school ends and the summer begins.

“This increase in cases doesn’t mean we’ve made a decision about going into Phase 2.5 or 3. Following strategies that reduce transmission — like washing hands, wearing a face covering, waiting 6 feet from people and tracing the virus to its sources — will help us make these decisions.

“I know people are tired of this virus. It’s been hard on everyone. But it is still deadly, and we cannot let our guard down,” Cooper said Friday. Our numbers aren’t where we want them to be, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.”

COVID-19 statistics can be monitored by visiting the state’s COVID-19 dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.