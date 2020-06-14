Local pastors prey together during a prayer vigil for social justice. Some of the pastors present were Harvey Robinson, Jeffrey Howard, and Rev. Imes. Local pastors prey together during a prayer vigil for social justice. Some of the pastors present were Harvey Robinson, Jeffrey Howard, and Rev. Imes. Local pastors prey together during a prayer vigil for social justice. Some of the pastors present were Harvey Robinson, Jeffrey Howard, and Rev. Imes. Lethia Lee makes introductions during the event. Harrells Mayor Jimmy Moore speaks about community members coming together. Betty C. Johnson presents a welcome message. Community members listen to a welcome message. Deputy Shawn Ford speaks about police brutality. The Rev. Thaddeus Godwin says a prayer during the event. A procession marches to Harrells Community Park for a prayer vigil this week.

HARRELLS — In southern Sampson County, prayers were sent to heaven for social justice and to end the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lethia Lee, commissioner elect for the county’s 4th District, organized the event at Harrells Park to remember George Floyd Jr., a black man who died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer in late May. The incident sparked protest in the United States and other countries throughout the world, with demonstrators calling for police reform and the end of police reform.

“We need prayer,” Lee said about a world dealing with the problem amid the pandemic. “We’ve had men, women and boys killed by the hands of police. We’re going to pray for COVID-19 and we’re going to continue to pray for social justice.”

Along with other pastors and community officials in the area, Lee emphasized the importance of taking action and coming together for change. Harrells Mayor Jimmy Moore also presented a message of unity for peace.

“To be a part of the solution, we invite all to pray that we would would all abandon attitudes of prejudice,” Moore said.

During the event, Betty C. Johnson presented a welcome message about Floyd who wasn’t a stranger to the Sampson County, with family roots in the area. Johnson expressed her sadness about watching the video and hearing Floyd say he couldn’t breathe and calling for his mother.

“Today we mourn and we celebrate the life and legacy of George Floyd,” Johnson said. “Also, we want to send prayers up to the other families who have gone through this before.”

Some of the many names included Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, and Eric Garner.

“And the list goes on and on,” Johnson said about the black victims. “It didn’t start with George Floyd, it started four hundred and something years ago. It’s time for it to come to an end. It’s time for justice.”

The Rev. Thaddeus Godwin, District 5 commissioner and pastor of Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, stressed the importance of coming together as one. He added that Jesus shows his love for everyone that he touched.

“Right now, he’s touching our minds and our hearts to come together right now as one,” Godwin said while talking about the murder of Floyd “Change only comes because we get our minds together. Change only comes because we get our hearts together.”

He continued and spoke about how COVID-19 forced everyone to stay at home and be in their own corner, but Floyd’s murder brought everyone together and learning to understand each other. Several other community pastors.

Shawn Ford, a deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, spoke about getting into law enforcement because he wanted to make a change.

“The only way you’re going to get a change is when you get inside and do the work,” Ford said.

Originally from Trenton, N.J., Ford talked about seeing a lot of police brutality growing up. He was also a victim of it. He shared a time during his teenage years when he was at a pizzeria with his friends. After eating their pizza, Ford was talking with his friends and was harassed by police.

“They had everyone put their hands up on top of their heads as they frisked us for weapons and drugs,” he said. “Once they seen that we didn’t have weapons and drugs, they had us pull our pants down on a busy highway. This was something that was common back in 91. So we’re out here with our pants down to our knees as people are driving by blowing their horns, just being degraded and disrespected for nothing.”

It was just one incident Ford went through.

“I know about police brutality firsthand, so I got into law enforcement because I knew that this wasn’t right,” he said. “I knew that police officers aren’t supposed to behave like this.”

When Ford got his badge, he didn’t wan to be like police officers he encountered in his life. He added that people in the local department are on the same page.

“Those who know me, when they see me, I have a smile in my face,” Ford said. “I’m polite and respectful. That’s what police officers are supposed to be. You’re not supposed to be afraid of me.”

Ford’s message of being a positive example was one of many shared during the day with community members as they prayed for changed and hope that Floyd’s family receives justice after Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for more than 8 minutes. Afterwards, community members walked around the park for that amount of time to honor Floyd.

