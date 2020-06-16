CCS continues ‘Grab and Go’ meals

Instructional assistants Tammy Chaney and Parker Sandy put together breakfast meals in April. File photo|Sampson Independent Jodi Hall, Jennifer Pope and Latonya Jones greet a parent as they hand off goods for students in April. File photo|Sampson Independent

School may be over for the summer, but children still have to eat. Clinton City Schools is still providing “Grab and Go” meals all summer long until school starts again.

CCS began their ‘Grab and Go’ meal distribution on March 17 and they have kept it going for 14 weeks now.

Co-administrator of Child Nutrition Brittany Yokeley stated that there is still a need within the area. She noted that some families are displaced due to the COVID-19 and that drives CCS to continue with the meal distribution. Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson noted on the CCS Facebook page that the meals are free and provided to anyone under the age of 18.

“The Clinton City School Child Nutrition Department has recently transitioned to our Summer 2020 feeding schedule,” the Facebook message noted.

Staff members hired for the summer will provide “Grab and Go” meals at the following school sites: LC Kerr Elementary, Sunset Avenue Elementary and Clinton High School, and the following community sites: Ellen Street at Royal Lane Park, Olivet Baptist Church, College Street Academy, Seven Gables Skating Rink, Lisbon Street Baptist Church and Frank Lane.

Yokeley noted that she intended to set up a triangular area that provides an easy spot for people throughout the community to drive to get these meals.

Both Yokeley and Johnson have explained that these meals will continue as long as there is a state of emergency.

“We will always make sure that our kids have access to food,” Yokeley stated. “That’s what we’ve done this entire time is to make sure our kids have access to food.”

CCS changed the pick-up schedule for the meals. On Monday through Thursday, citizens can pick up meals from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Thursdays, CCS will give out enough meals for the entire weekend.

Yokeley noted that from now on, CCS will hand out large bulks of fruits and vegetables with these meals. Normally the children get entrees, shelf entrees, milk and small portions of fruits and vegetables. They will still get entrees, shelf entrees and milk. This week, students will get bulk quantities of lettuce, cucumbers, bagged carrots, pints of blueberries, nectarines and plums.

Yokeley plans to switch up the different bulks of fruits and vegetables that they send out every week. She wants to feature local fruits and vegetables from farmers in the area. She noted that she wants to provide some fruits and vegetables students might not necessarily see at home.

“The P-EBT cards have been sent out and most of the homes have been receiving those,” Yokeley stated.

She felt that the money from the P-EBT cards might not be spent on fruits and vegetables. Families can focus on spending their P-EBT money on proteins and CCS can help support them with the produce.

“I thought it was a great way for us to help support our local farmers,” Yokeley explained.

Staff for summer employment positions that include but are not limited to School Nutrition, bus drivers and teachers’ assistants will hand out all meals.

According to Yokeley, since March 17, CCS has served over 329,730 meals.

“I want to thank you all for a productive 2019-20 school year, and I thank you for your patience over these last several months,” Johnson stated on the CCS Facebook page. “Hopefully, the 2020-21 school year will see our students return to our buildings. As always, thank you for your time, be safe, and enjoy your summer.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.