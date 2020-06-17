Taking care of our aging, vulnerable

In observing 15th annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the U.S. Department of Justice echoed voices around the world condemning elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. Said Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina: “Today many of our senior citizens — the men and women who paved the way for all of us — are being victimized by those who would steal their money, their years of support, their retirement, their piece of mind. There are so many scams out there targeting our seniors. Whether the scammers are trying to convince you that you have won a lottery or sweepstakes you did not enter or impersonating a grandchild in need, they are trying to get you to let your guard down so they can take your money. Please remember the old adage: ‘If it seems too good to be true, it is!’ Be skeptical, be cautious and remember there is no quick way to get rich.’”

Vulnerable and Elder Abuse Awareness Month begins each year, appropriately, on Mother’s Day and extends through Father’s Day.

There are many types of maltreatment related to vulnerable and aging adults including physical, emotional, neglect, exploitation and abandonment. Physical Abuse happens when someone causes bodily harm. Emotional abuse can include a caregiver saying hurtful words, yelling, or threatening the adult. Neglect occurs when a caregiver does not respond to the vulnerable or aging person’s needs. Abandonment is leaving the adult alone without a plan for his or her care.

In 2019, Sampson County Department of Social Services investigated over 100 reports of adult abuse, neglect and/or exploitation, provided outreach services for 135 individuals, delivered case management services to numerous adults and provided care and oversight to 36 adults who are in the guardianship of Sampson County DSS.

Since the number of elders is on the rise, there are serious concerns that more and more adults are and will be abused, neglected or exploited now, and in the future. Seventy percent of crimes perpetrated against vulnerable and elder adults are done by individuals who know the adult personally. Three billion dollars are stolen each year from adults through exploitation and often this type of crime is not reported, since the adult feels shame and embarrassment, not wanting their family members to think they can’t take care of themselves. Our seniors didn’t grow up in a world with all the technology that exists today, which is compounded by the fact that exploiters are persuasive, persistent and relentless.

I have worked in protective services for nearly 15 years with the majority of that being in Child Protection. There is a great deal of important work being done to draw awareness to child abuse and neglect issues. I’d like to see more attention brought to the challenges facing adults who are suffering similar maltreatment issues, including exploitation. It would be wonderful to see an MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) develop in Sampson County. This would involve more intentional collaboration between relevant disciplines such as hospitals, DSS, law enforcement, and the district attorney.

Two Adult Services workers had this to say after being asked what they feel is their greatest accomplishment or joy in helping vulnerable and elder adults.

Said Cathy Strickland, “My biggest joy as a Social Worker in Adult Protective Services has been when an elderly person tells me they appreciate me coming to check on them and I’m welcome to come back anytime to see them.”

Lisa Watkins reflects, “Just knowing in my heart that I can give someone a helping hand and that God has allowed me to do it.”

Both of these social workers are long time employees of Sampson County DSS and have worked with hundreds of adults, assessing their safety, assisting with basic needs and helping some find better living situations.

Vulnerable and Elder Abuse Awareness provides a time each year to bring attention to these issues, provide education and share resources with the community.

If you have knowledge of an adult who is being maltreated in some way, please do not hesitate to call us at 910-592-4200 Monday through Friday or you may dial 911 after hours and be connected with a social worker.

Jane Dudley is an Adult Services Supervisor for the Sampson County Department of Social Services.