Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 9 — Ricky Eldridge Bunce, 43, of 6147 Glory Drive, Stedman, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $155,000; court date is Sept. 30.

• June 10 — Jason Phillip Hall, 37, of 2831 Siverston Road, Autryville, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 13.

• June 11 — April Renee Murphy, 36, of 993 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 30.

• June 11 — Keyosha Elizabeth Tillman, 19, of 4938 Fieldcrest Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with weapon law violations and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• June 11 — Jack Lee Jones, 28, of 2964 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• June 11 — Katelyn Harden, 21, of 460 Reeda Branch Road, Roseboro, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 21.

• June 12 — Decorius Raamah Daughtry, 27, of 119 Kimbrough Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property, injury to personal property and second degree trespass. Bond set at $2,200; court date is Aug. 6.

• June 12 — Jasmine Malkia Dent, 27, of 514 Sharon St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 17.

• June 12 — Delbert Wayne Lane, 63, of 8320 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 31.

• June 12 — Ellis Jachin Wilson, 23, of 41 Jolivet Lane, Faison, was charged with reckless driving to endanger and resisting public officer. Bond set at $52,750; court date is Aug. 27.

• June 12 — Vernon Lamar Vernon, 35, of 1406 N. Water St., Lumberton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• June 12 — Charica Lashay Joyner, 21, of 62 Smith Way Lane, Turkey, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 14.

• June 13 — Sean Randall Wade, 37, of 4231 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to wear motorcycle helmet, reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement, no liability insurance, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 23.

• June 13 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 38, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• June 13 — Taleisha Danielle Banks, 30, of 303 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 12.

• June 13 — David Robert Stanley, 33, of 3416 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Oct. 19.

• June 13 — Vivian Marie Soto, 37, of 1706 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 15.

• June 13 — Zachery Eleric Thomas Weeks, 35, of Danville, Va., was charged with second degree trespass, misdemeanor stalking and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 21.

• June 13 — Aaron Michael Tadlock, 26, of 367 Water Oak Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• June 14 — Osman Meza Carcamo, 31, of 1753 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 12.

• June 14 — Jose Anton Martinez Cardona, 28, of 47 Bluegrass Lane, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 28.

• June 14 — Quinn Alexander Peterson, 33, of 56 Roosevelt Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 20.

• June 14 — Clifford David Parker, 46, of 636 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with harassing phone call. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 13.

• June 14 — Tammy Sue Peterson, 48, of 1791 Mitchell Loop Road, Roseboro, was charged with harassing phone call and misdemeanor stalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 13.

• June 14 — Alyisa Nicole McCall, 24, of 4937 Galvestone Drive, Apt. C, Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen goods and larceny from merchant. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 16.

• June 14 — Alonzo Perez Domingo, 37, of 205 Ezzell Road, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 13.

• June 15 — Shyanne Anderson, 29, of 6339 Chinquapin Court, Hope Mills, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Aug. 7.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.