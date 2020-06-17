Sinclair receives top teaching honor

Shannon Sinclair, left, works with students at Sampson Early College High School. She was recently named Teacher of the Year for Sampson County Schools. Courtesy Photo

With a love for education and science, Shannon Sinclair enjoys teaching high school students from all over the county at Sampson Early College High School.

For her contributions in the classroom, she was recently named the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for Sampson County Schools. It’s an honor and privilege for Sinclair to receive the accolade.

“I have been chosen as the recipient at the school level several times before, but to be selected as the County’s Teacher of the Year has been a little overwhelming,” Sinclair said. “I was shocked when the committee came to Sampson Early College High School to present me with the honor.”

During that time, Principal Monty Strickland was having a meeting with Sinclair, when Brenda Nordin, the district’s support specialist, knocked on the door. At first, she didn’t realize what was going on until she saw Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr with balloons and flowers.

Sinclair will now compete to be the regional teacher of the year, which will be announced by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. In 2021, all regional winners will compete in a statewide contest.

Sinclair’s journey toward education began when she was a kid when she would pretend to play a teacher under her parents’ barn in Sampson County, teaching things she learned during the day.

“Throughout my entire education, I have enjoyed school,” Sinclair said. “When I was younger, I loved the environment, the socialization, the structure, the books, and just the learning in general.”

As she got older, Sinclair realized that three teachers had a major influence on her becoming an educator. Those educators were Loretha Carter, her fourth-grade teacher at Midway Elementary; Frankie Vann, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher; and Mr. Waiston Lee, a biology teacher at Midway High School.

“Mrs. Carter always had confidence in my abilities even when I did not, and she made me feel good about myself,” she added. Mrs. Vann sparked my interest in the science area with her lessons and love of science herself. Mr. Lee pushed me to reach my fullest potential in his classroom, and he always had my best interest at heart, even if I did not know it at that time.”

Sinclair also liked helping people, especially young adults.

“I want them to be successful and have a solid foundation to build upon when they leave high school or as they are taking college classes at Sampson Community College in our program,” she said.

At SECHS, Sinclair is certified to teach all secondary sciences. She taught Honor Physical Science, Honors Biology, Honors Chemistry, Advanced Biology, Marine Biology, Physics, and Anatomy/Physiology. At the school, she’s now teaching Honors Chemistry and Honors Earth Science.

“I chose the area of science because while taking Biology in high school, I loved the subject matter, the dissections, the pictures and diagrams that we drew, and being able to understand the underlying processes of what made my body function,” she said. “I also liked math, so I enjoyed chemistry and physics as well.”

During her last 13 years at Sampson Early College High School, Sinclair has been the advisor or co-advisor of the sports/fitness club, Beta Club, chess club, Fellowship of Christian Students, and the Gaming Club.

In a smaller environment on the second floor of the Warren Building of the college, she enjoys interacting with students from all over Sampson County and Clinton City School districts. Overall, it provides a more personable experience for Sinclair with opportunities to teach Earth Science or Chemistry before they graduate.

The faculty knows every student’s name by the end of their first year at the high school. She works with a smaller staff where members discuss progress or the need to provide extra help. With a connection to the community college campus, the school also receives support from Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling and Marvin Rondon, former college liaison, now dean of Academic Service and Institution Effectiveness.

As an educator, Sinclair is faced with challenges such as changing the mindset of students about science, and not having enough classroom resources such as students supplies and lab materials. Another is parent involvement at the high school level.

“It just seems to drop off once a child reaches ninth grade,” she said referring to what she called a teenage battle of independence from parents. “It is hard — I know this from firsthand experience.”

With close to 30 years of experience, Sinclair’s future in education will probably include five or six more years in the classroom. Next, she would like to be a director of science overlooking the curriculum of a school district, or an instructor at a community college or small university.

Sinclair grew up in the Spivey’s Corner and Midway Crossroads area of Sampson County.

After graduating from Midway High School, she earned a bachelor’s in biology with teaching certification from Campbell University and master’s in education with a concentration in secondary science from North Carolina State University. After student teaching at Hobbton High School, she continued her teaching journey in Cumberland County at Armstrong Jr. High school for more than two years.

She came back to Sampson County in the spring of 1995 and taught at Midway High School for 12 years, before teaching at the early college for 13 years. She now lives in Clinton and is married to Warren Sinclair. They have three children, Anna Perry Sinclair, 15, and 12-year-old twins James Warren Sinclair and April Sinclair.

“I want to thank all my past and present administrators and colleagues for helping me to become an effective educator,” she said. “My accomplishments are to be shared with them because they were, and still are, my support system. Also, I want to thank my parents, husband, and family for their love and support, which has allowed me to do what I love to do — teach.”

This story originally ran in Friday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print. Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.