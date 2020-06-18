New cases mount as mass testing results trickle in

More than 500 people were tested for COVID-19 during a mass drive-thru event in Sampson on Saturday. Results are beginning to trickle back to health officials, which reported 40 new cases on Wednesday. Courtesy photo|County of Sampson COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases

As results begin to come in to Sampson County following this past weekend’s public COVID-19 testing, local health officials reported 40 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Sampson has now surpassed 800 cases to date.

In its daily report, the Sampson County Health Department stated that the county has had 804 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there had been 2,610 tests conducted in Sampson, resulting in 1,292 negatives to go along with the 804 positive patients. As of Wednesday, there were 514 tests pending in Sampson, in excess of 100 less than there were on Tuesday. There were 521 COVID-19 tests conducted on Saturday’s mass testing.

“The results of these tests are beginning to be reflected in the daily totals as of today,” the county said in a statement, “but many results are still pending.”

Of the 804 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sampson, 456 have been listed as recovered, a number that remains unchanged from Tuesday’s total. Sampson has had four deaths attributed to COVID-19.

“As our numbers continue to increase, it is important that citizens also do their part,” the county reiterated in a prepared statement. “Remember these three things as we stay strong and continue to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19. If you leave home, practice your Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash.”

That includes wearing a cloth face covering if you will be with other people; waiting 6 feet apart; and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

“These actions can protect our families and neighbors as the state takes a cautious step forward to ease restrictions while the virus is still circulating,” the county statement read.

Statewide as of Wednesday morning, there were 46,855 positive cases and 1,168 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 846 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, the agency reported. There had been 667,422 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Wednesday morning.

Guidance released this past week recommended that clinicians conduct or arrange for diagnostic COVID-19 testing for:

• Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

• Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.

The following groups are some of the populations with higher risk of exposure or a higher risk of severe disease if they become infected. According to health officials, people in these groups should get tested if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms:

• People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp).

• Historically marginalized populations who may be at higher risk for exposure.

• Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, child care workers, construction sites, processing plants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

• Health care workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military).

• People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions).

• People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others. Testing should be considered for people who attended such events, particularly if they were in crowds or other situations where they couldn’t practice effective social distancing.

Tools available

NCDHHS introduced new tools to help people know if they should consider being tested for COVID-19 and to find a nearby testing place.

• Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms), a public website that allows people to enter their symptoms to determine if they should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, they will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.

• Find My Testing Place (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace), a public website that allows people to enter their county or ZIP code and access a list of nearby testing site locations online.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in North Carolina, visit nc.gov/covid19

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.