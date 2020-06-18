Board: Garland needs law presence

“We’ve got to look at all those pieces and see where the money is going to come from. Starting our own police force right now looks more doubtful than ever.” — Garland Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy

GARLAND — As concerns regarding speeding and vandalism continue, commissioners are looking toward having more law enforcement presence in the future.

During a recent meeting, Commissioner Eddie Bronson Jr. brought up the matter with Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy and board members. The discussion involved a police department that was disbanded in 2019 because of budget concerns. Service from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office was also included in the conversation.

“If we do decide to open up a police department, we need to write some some rules and regulations, not just turn somebody loose like we did,” Bronson said referring to financial complaints of several board members. “Our car (police cruiser) was in four counties, instead of Garland. We need to get together and see what we can come up with.”

Commissioner Barbara Peterson expressed concerns about vehicles speeding through Garland.

“They’re turning the street in front of my house into a drag strip,” Peterson said while talking about loud exhaust noises from cars such as Mustangs and Challengers. Dirt bikes and motorcycles are also becoming a nuisance for homeowners.

“Once we get somebody in and the blue lights start flashing that will slow it down,” Bronson said.

Before the department was re-established in 2017, the town received coverage from Sampson County, but the contract was cut in 2016 after the Sheriff’s Office requested more money. A police chief, Ron Matthews, was later hired with the help of a consultant. During his time, he requested more than $89,000 for the department. Before taking a vote, board members said they felt the money could be better spent on infrastructure projects or recreational services. Murphy and board members were assured by the Sheriff’s Office that some coverage would still be provided.

During the recent meeting, there was a consensus that more should be done, although deputies ride through town. Troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol were also mentioned in the conversations.

“They’re on the main streets,” Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown added about deputies patrolling N.C. 411 and U.S. 701 — the thoroughfares of Garland. “They’re not in and out of the neighborhoods.”

Commissioner Jo A. Strickland mentioned speculation that deputies were told not to stop traffic violators and to only be a presence in Garland.

“We do need some presence in Garland,” Bronson said. “It don’t have to be a full shift or a full 24 hours, but if we hire a man, he’s only going to work eight hours. Then we’re going to depend on the sheriff’s department for the other hours although we’re paying him a huge salary.”

After the department was disbanded, plans were to receive community input during town hall meetings. The monthly series where residents shared ideas to improve Garland was cancelled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and safety restrictions.

“I know this can’t happen for this fiscal year because it’s too late in the budget,” Murphy said. “But I think moving forward, we’ll be able to have those discussions.”

As far as bringing back the police department, Murphy said it’s something the town can’t afford at the moment, especially with Brooks Brothers leaving the town with an empty factory that was used for many years. It’s expected to have a trickle-down for the town as a whole and the tax base.

“We’ve got to look at all those pieces and see where the money is going to come from,” Murphy said. “Starting our own police force right now looks more doubtful than ever.”

Murphy and board members tabled the discussion about having off-duty officers or having a contract with the Sheriff’s Office again to stop problems such as four-wheelers damaging Gray Avenue, while work is being completed for a sewer project. Strickland also mentioned damage at the walking track.

“It’s nothing we can do about for this fiscal year, but we got to come up with some solutions,” she said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.