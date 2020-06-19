Cooper says goodbye to Sampson

Cooper

After being a leader in Sampson County Schools for many years, Robbin Cooper is ready to begin a new journey a little further east.

Cooper, principal of Midway Elementary School, was recently selected by the Duplin County Schools Board of Education to become the next principal of Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School.

She spent 17 years of her career in Sampson County Schools, with Midway Elementary being her first principal position. During her time, she placed a lot of focus on literacy and other school improvements. Some of them included a playground upgrade and a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lab.

“It has taught me a lot about myself, my leadership skills, and how to work with people to make sure that we’re always focused on students and their needs,” Cooper said about her time in Midway. “That’s the population that we’re here to serve as educators.”

In a news release from Duplin Schools, Superintendent Dr. Austin N. Obasohan said Cooper was the top candidate following an extensive search and interview process involving a highly group of professional educators.

“The interview committee sought a candidate who could keep the momentum going at RHMES,” Obasohan stated. “With a strong instructional background and proven track record of improving teaching and learning, Mrs. Cooper is a leader with the ability and desire to connect with parents, students and staff to ensure the continued growth of our students and staff. We are looking forward to her joining our team and thank our interview committee for their dedication to the interview process.”

Cooper is a native of Sampson County and grew up in Roseboro. She attended schools in the Lakewood District. After graduating from Lakewood High School, she earned a master’s in science from Fayetteville State University and administration certifications from Gardner-Webb University.

Prior to becoming principal at Midway, Cooper started as a science teacher in Sampson County’s alternative school before coming a literacy coach. Next she became director of the 21st Century Learning Program and lead instructional coach in Sampson County. Her leadership roles continued when she became the assistant principal of Midway High School, before she was asked to lead Midway Elementary.

“I planted seeds here in the county for seventeen years and those seeds are being watered now,” Cooper said. “Now, I’m ready to plant somewhere else.”

Cooper is a member of the Distinguished Leadership in Practice, a program of the N.C. Principals & Assistant Principals Association; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.; and other organizations associated with leadership, education and science.Although Cooper will be a principal in Duplin County, Sampson will remain home. She lives in the area with her husband Jimmie “Lajuan” Cooper, owner of the Public Barber Shop in Roseboro. Together, they have two children: Jimmie Cooper Jr. and Gillian.

“I’m going to miss the community and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me and for supporting me during my four years here at the school,” Cooper said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.