‘Juneteenth’ festivities today in Sampson

After the Civil War ended more than 150 years ago, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army came to Gavelston, Texas and read General Order No. 3 — a moment that changed history forever for black people in America.

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Granger said while standing on the balcony of the Ashton Villa ,where thousands of federal troops arrived to take control of the state and to free the last remaining slaves.

The date was June 19, 1865 and celebrations started in Texas and continued for decades throughout the country.

Sampson County is hosting its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration, scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Royal Lane Park, 618 Royal Lane, Clinton, with plenty of family-friendly activities. Admission is free for the public.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration for the end of slavery in the United States. This moment occurred after two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was effective Jan.1 1863. After the Civil War, the defeat of the Confederate’s army followed with widespread enforcement of the executive order.

Selishia McPherson is one of the co-founders and committee members of the event made possible by sponsors such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She was born and raised in Sampson County and feels that a Juneteenth celebration is long overdue.

“The majority of the residents in Sampson County still don’t even know what Juneteenth is, which is why we elected to have this celebration as an educational forum,” she said. “We want to celebrate the rich history of African-Americans that started that started long before slavery.”

Some of the activities scheduled for Saturday include historical education, reading for children, arts and crafts, mental health workshops, free blood pressure checks, free food, music and giveaways. There will also be representatives from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), fraternities and sororities. Voter registration will be held and a signatures will collected to support the removal of the confederate monument in downtown Clinton in front of the courthouse. A vigil with a balloon release is being held towards the end of the event in remembrance of people who died as a result of police brutality.

Dempris Gasque, public relations director, is also looking forward to the celebration.

“I think it’s extremely important to have the visibility throughout our community and to continue the effort for multi-generations,” Gasque said.

