‘Sampson Strong’ receives donation

Professional Insurance Services, Inc. of Clinton donated $1,000 for the purchase of hand sanitizer for distribution during the Sampson Strong Together Brunch & Bows shopping events planned to promote shopping local with Sampson County small businesses.

The events will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 19, as a way to drive shopping traffic into many Sampson County small retail businesses which were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional Insurance Services’ efforts were made possible through the Erie Insurance “ERIE Agents Giving Back” project, which provided a total of $2.2 million in funding for the company’s independent agents to use in support of their local communities.

“Professional Insurance Services is committed to being above all in service,” said Kent Daughtry from Professional Insurance Services, Inc. “We were excited to participate in the ERIE Agents Giving Back project and support Sampson County and the City of Clinton during this challenging time.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ERIE agents have been actively supporting local businesses by purchasing food for healthcare workers and first responders, donating to local COVID-19 funds and assisting local non-profits in need of help during this time.

“We’ve seen so many ERIE agents like Professional Insurance Services stepping up to provide much-needed support to their local communities,” said Tim NeCastro, president and CEO of Erie Insurance. “This project provides even more opportunities for our agents to continue this good work.”

To expand giving at the local level, Erie Insurance increased the amount of funding available to its field offices across 12 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total funding to $2.5 million. Beyond philanthropic efforts, ERIE also provided immediate and long-term relief to its auto insurance customers in the form of dividends and rate reductions, pending regulatory approval, together totaling $400 million.

“Clinton Development Corporation appreciates this contribution and looks forward to using it to place hand sanitizer in our event SWAG bags for the upcoming Sampson Strong Together Brunch & Bows events,” said Beth Stewart, president of Clinton Development Corporation. “We realize COVID-19 has hurt our small businesses and want to be a part of helping them recover lost revenues, while also assisting shoppers with feeling comfortable in coming back out to shop in these businesses.”

Organizers are currently finalizing plans for the August and September events.

“The Clinton Main Street Program in partnership with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson Community College Small Business Center, and Roseboro Small Town Main Street Program as well as several local Sampson County businesses are currently finalizing plans for these shopping events, and welcome small business participation,” said Mary M. Rose, Clinton Planning director and director for the Clinton Main Street Program.

Those who own a small locally-owned retail business are urged to contact the City of Clinton Planning Department at 910-299-4904 for more information about how to participate in the shopping events. Tickets will be available in mid-July at $20 each, “with all funds being invested in making these events a wonderful experience for shoppers,” Rose noted.

Professional Insurance Services Inc. is located at 124 E. Elizabeth St. Clinton, and serves Sampson and surrounding counties. To learn more, visit the agency’s website at www.proinsurancenc.com or call 910-592-2224.