Celebrating freedom

Victoria Marable speaks about the importance of Juneteenth during the first celebration for Sampson County. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent During the Juneteenth event, children enjoy playing together. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent The Juneteenth celebration for Sampson County was formed by a group of community members from Sampson County and surrounding areas. The members are Deana Smith, Felishia McPhereson, Vincent Barksdale, Sasha Underwood, Monique Smith, Tiffany Williams, Dempris Gasque, and Victoria Marable. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Children enjoy celebrating Juneteenth during an event at Royal Lane Park. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent The Juneteenth celebration provided a variety of fun activities for youths. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Brandon Powell provides music during the event. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent The first-ever Juneteenth celebration came to Royal Lane Park in Clinton. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

With summer underway, many people are looking forward to celebrating America’s independence on July Fourth — a celebration dating back to 1776.

For Clinton resident Victoria Marable and her black ancestors, freedom didn’t occur on that day and was about 90 years delayed. The Clinton resident worked to make that history known by hosting the first-ever Juneteenth celebration event at Royal Lane Park.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration for the end of slavery in the United States. The last enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas were told they were free on June 19, 1865 by Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger. This moment occurred two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863.

After the Civil War, the defeat of the Confederate’s army followed with widespread enforcement of the executive order.

“The mission of putting Juneteenth Sampson 2020 together was to bring awareness to my city that, even in this racial climate, we are worth celebrating,” Marable said about the Saturday event. “This celebration is long overdue and we must keep our history and culture alive.”

Along with fellowship and entertainment, some of the highlights included business presentations, financial literacy, mental health and personal stories from elders in the community.

“We sat with our elders and listened to the struggles of their past,” Marable said. “We ended the event with a balloon release honoring our ancestors that were oppressed during slavery and those constantly dying from the current oppression of today. This is just the beginning and we hope to make this an annual event.”

Darue Bryant, business owner and Clinton City Council member, spoke about the controversial topic of removing the Confederate monument in downtown Clinton in front of the Sampson County Courthouse. Voting and its impact on the community was also addressed.

“A lot of times when it comes to our elected officials, many of them win by 50 to 100 votes,” Bryant said. “With that many, any of you could have been an elected official here in Sampson County or in Clinton.”

As a community member and business owner, Marable felt is was important to raise awareness about the celebration, while uniting people in the area. More than 150 people attended Saturday. The event took about two weeks to plan and the committee was formed after Marable reached out to people through social media. Deana Smith, was one of several committee members, who assisted with the event.

“This was the first time that I actually celebrated Juneteenth and I felt like it was necessary with everything going on today,” Smith said in regards to the turbulent times. “It was a good to celebrate us and be a positive light in the wake of everything that’s happening.”

Sasha Underwood, committee member, felt the same way and is already looking forward to next year’s celebration.

“I felt that the event was needed and we had a good turnout, being our first event,” Underwood said. “I feel like it’s something that should have already been done. This will continue and it will be annual.”

Like other community members and other supporters around the country, Underwood hopes awareness spreads about the event, with the help of members and future volunteers.

“We have reached a small population and not as much as we want to,” she said. “Most of our African-American families in Clinton, North Carolina, do not know what it is or know when we were actually freed, but they have hundreds of people celebrating for the Fourth of July.”

Michael Boykin, gospel performer and founder of The Prince of Gospel show, was one of many community members supporting the Juneteenth celebration in Sampson.

“I think it’s great and it’s very educational,” Boykin said. “It’s important that we not only educate our youth, but even our adults. I even learned some things about Juneteenth. To do this, it really shed a light.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.