Rotary Club installs new officers

Under the shade of the Clinton City Market Monday, members of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club gathered to say thanks and adieu to their outgoing president, welcome a new leader and tout the outstanding services of one of their own as well as a member of the community, all during an out-of-the-ordinary yet remarkably Rotarian end-of-year event.

Due to COVID-19, Rotarians continue to meet outdoors, most wearing masks, one step removed from the Zoom meetings of a month ago yet still far from the normal gatherings members are used to. Yet the atmosphere was filled with excitement and camaraderie as members fellowshipped, ate and then got down to business, welcoming District Governor Elect Dawn Rochelle, there to handle the officer installation.

But before the changing of the guard, current Rotary President Ken Benton welcomed members and presented the club’s two highest honors: The Service Above Self Award, given to a community member the club believes epitomizes Rotary’s focus on service to others, and the Rotarian of the Year Award, given to a member who has gone above and beyond in exemplifying Rotary’s example.

This year Dr. Paul Viser was give the Service Above Self Award for his role in Sampson Partners, as well as his long-time service to the Sampson Community College Foundation and the Sampson County Crisis Center in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Rotarian of the Year was awarded to club treasurer Donna Williams for her tireless efforts to the club both this year and in years’ past.

Once those awards were handed out, Rochelle inducted incoming president Eileen Coite, who will take the reins the first of July, and again thanked Benton for his year of service to the club, one, she said, that had seen the Clinton-Sampson club leading the district in membership and club efforts.

“You have a lot to be proud of,” Rochelle told Benton as she presented the club with the 2019-20 District Governor’s Award.

Coite followed, presenting Benton with a plaque of appreciation for his year as president.

And finally, before wrapping up, Rochelle called up the new slate of 2020-21 officers and committee chairs, asking them if they were willing to serve with Coite in leading the club through the new year. To a person, all joined in saying “we will.”

Those taking office include Coite; Benton as past president; Chuck Yancey, who continues his role as secretary; Nancy “Boomer” Barefoot, who takes over as treasurer; Ron Carter, who will serve as president in 2021-22; Jeff Swartz, membership chairman; and Sherry Matthews, publicity chairwoman.