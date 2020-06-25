Masks mandatory across state

The Rev. Terrell Bryant shares his gratitude to Sampson Regional Medical Center nurses during an appreciation event last month. Masks have now been mandated statewide by way of an governor’s executive order. COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases

“Required face coverings not only cause zero harm to our economy — they in fact help our economy by making it safer to shop, do business, and keep our small businesses running. We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward.” — NC Gov. Roy Cooper

Face coverings are being required across North Carolina, as Gov. Roy Cooper announced the mask mandate Wednesday along with his intention to delay a third phase of reopening to mid-July as earnest efforts are made to stabilize what officials deemed an increasing viral spread.

Cooper said growing COVID-19 case counts coupled with increasing hospitalizations are a “stark warning,” prompting state leaders to hit the pause button on reopening.

“It’s clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions,” the governor stated, while also mandating that masks be worn in all public places. “Overwhelming evidence that is growing by the week shows that wearing a face covering can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially from people who have it and don’t know it yet. This is a simple way to control this virus while we protect ourselves and the people around us.”

Statewide as of Wednesday morning, there were 56,174 positive cases and 1,266 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 906 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, the agency reported, which actually dipped from Tuesday’s high mark of 911.

“As of today, we have 1,721 new cases reported and 906 people in the hospital — and today is the second highest day in both of those categories since the pandemic started,” Cooper noted.

Sampson a virus hot spot

Sampson, Duplin and Bladen counties encapsulate that concern in this state, and across the nation. They have been flagged as hot spots for COVID-19 as of June 23, according to data compiled by The New York Times over the past two weeks.

As part of the study, The Times ranked 100 counties across the U.S. with the highest number of recent coronavirus cases per resident, a metric for comparing case counts in areas with widely varying population sizes.

According to that data, Sampson County now ranks 75th in the nation among counties with the highest growth rate of COVID-19 in a two-week period. Sampson ranks third in North Carolina, behind Duplin and Bladen, for the most rapid growth of COVID-19 cases day by day. Sampson is in the top 3% of areas nationwide with the highest growth rate per 100,000 residents.

The recent cases per 100,000 (the last two weeks leading up to June 23) included Duplin (496) and Bladen (468), ranked 58th and 70th in the nation, respectively. Sampson’s 442 recent cases per 100,000 was 75th.

In fact, Duplin’s per capita case rate is roughly 2,300 per 100,000 people — the highest in the state, The Raleigh News & Observer reported. Sampson’s per capita case rate is 1,428 per 100,000 residents, The N&O reported.

“For people who are not close to the issue, it may seem like a shock or a wake-up call when you see that stat and realize that 97 percent of the nation is doing better than us right now in the past two weeks,” said Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy and Business Development at Sampson Regional Medical Center. “I think for us at the hospital it actually was not a surprise, because we’re seeing it. We’ve watched community behavior as a predictor for what’s going to happen.”

As of Wednesday, there had been 2,869 COVID-19 tests conducted in Sampson, resulting in 1,611 negatives to go along with 940 positive patients, including 13 new cases added Wednesday, according to the Sampson County Health Department. There are 318 tests still pending, the local agency reported.

Of the 940 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sampson, 591 have been listed as recovered. Sampson’s sixth death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported earlier this week.

Late last week, Duplin County’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases had surpassed 1,330 residents, with 347 in isolation and 956 having met clinical criteria to be released from isolation. Duplin’s death toll stood at 28 fatalities related to COVID-19. The county reports its numbers every Friday.

“What we’re seeing today is a reflection of our behavior seven to 14 days ago,” said Cava, who met along with many other community health leaders and other stakeholders as part a regular weekly meeting Wednesday.

At that meeting, held before the governor’s announcement, there was an emphasis placed on spreading the word via social media and other outlets about the importance of face coverings.

Wear masks ‘for each other’

Growing evidence shows that cloth face coverings, when worn consistently, can decrease the spread of COVID-19, especially among people who are not yet showing symptoms of the virus. Until now, face coverings had been strongly recommended.

Under Wednesday’s executive order, people must wear face coverings when in public places where physical distancing is not possible.

“This is something we all do for each other, and we have to do it together,” said Cava. “We all have to agree that if I’m not going to do it for me, I have to do it for my neighbor and for my friend. We know more about the virus now, so we know that even if you feel well, you could be making other people sick. The mask is better protection for those around you. While it may help prevent some inhalation of droplets spread to you, I wear my mask for you and you wear your mask for me.”

Local physician Dr. Amy Howerton is one of many who is renewing a plea for everyone to wear masks, for themselves and everybody else. She took to social media Wednesday morning, saying she was not shocked by the New York Times study.

“Why am I not surprised that Sampson County is on this list??? Because when I go out I see less than 10% of people wearing masks,” Howerton stated. “We have some restaurants and businesses operating with NO precautions in place. We look like an ignorant rural county by ignoring all of the masking and distancing recommendations.”

She said assertions of a risk of dangerous levels of carbon dioxide were preposterous, “otherwise all doctors would be dead.”

She encouraged everyone to get used to wearing a mask little by little if they had to, and learn how to regulate their breathing as needed.

“YES, this virus is serious,” said Howerton. “It’s not just a respiratory disease. It causes a host of problems including blood clots that cause strokes as well as lung and kidney damage. We don’t yet know what long term effects we will see. There is no cure. Arguments about testing numbers and mortality rate are totally pointless when the fact is that so many can be infected at one time that the hospital is overwhelmed and businesses have to shut down.”

Under the new governor’s order, certain businesses must have employees and customers wear face coverings, including retail businesses, restaurants, personal care and grooming; employees of child care centers and camps; state government agencies under the governor’s cabinet; workers and riders of transportation; and workers in construction/trades, manufacturing, agriculture, meat processing and healthcare and long-term care settings.

“I know North Carolinians are strong, resilient and care deeply about our communities. We pride ourselves on helping our neighbors,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “The best way we can do that now is by taking the simple action of wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth. If we each do our part, we can get back to the people and places we love.”

“Wearing a face covering is an easy thing to do that can make a huge impact for all of us. A major spike in cases would be catastrophic to the system, and without your cooperation, nurses and our fellow healthcare providers will have a harder time caring for sick patients for weeks and months to come,” said Dennis Taylor, a nurse and president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Cava said slowing the spread means keeping people healthy, and ultimately reversing trends so that businesses can be open and people can get back to work. Cooper said as much Wednesday.

“Required face coverings not only cause zero harm to our economy — they in fact help our economy by making it safer to shop, do business, and keep our small businesses running,” the governor stated. “We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward.”

One of the most effective ways our community can effect change, slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other is by wearing those masks, local health officials said.

Sampson Regional Medical Center urged residents to do the following:

• Don’t leave home without your mask

• Wear it with a snug fit across your face, and be sure it covers your mouth and nose

• Hand wash your reusable cloth mask daily

• Avoid touching your mask with unclean hands. Handle it by the ear loops when masking or removing.

• Encourage those around you to wear a mask, too. Remember, your mask protects them. Their mask protects you.

“I urge everyone to be a leader in wearing face coverings. I encourage businesses to be strong in enforcing it,” Cooper stated. “Slowing the spread helps our economy, and these face coverings do that.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.