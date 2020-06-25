NAACP honors local graduates

Brewington Alvarado Matthews Tyndall Raynor Dove Munoz Jaramillo-Plata Moore

For another year, the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP honored 10 graduates with scholarships as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

The local organization donated a total of $5,000 to the group of students representing different schools in the area. Each student received $500, which were sent to financial representatives at colleges for the upcoming semester. Vada Williams is one of several local NAACP members involved in the scholarship process, along with Luther Moore, scholarship committee chair.

“Sampson County is blessed to have those students,” Williams said. “They were all very professional and very great interviewees. I wish them much success in college. It was an honor to serve on the scholarship committee.”

Clinton High School graduates receiving the scholarships are Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata, Jasmine P. Raynor, Shawn M. Matthews and DeKyla I. Moore. Jose Guadalupe Alvarado is a recipient from Union High School and Jaelyn B. Dove is representing Sampson Early College High School. Midway High School recipients are Johana Lisbeth Zelaya Munoz, Carla M. Tyndall, Aliyah D. Brewington and Brandon B. Cousar.

The local scholarship program started several years ago to help students from Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Schools, and the Sampson Early College High School. Each year, the number of recipients continues to grow, thanks to membership and the annual Freedom Fund Banquet, held each fall.

Scholarships are awarded based on financial needs, academic achievements, along with school activities such as athletics and involvement in extracurricular organizations. Volunteer services in the community were also part of the criteria. During the process, scholarship recipients were required to write an essay.

“(The Sampson County Branch of the NAACP) wishes all the scholarship recipients much success in their college endeavors,” stated Lee Byam, president of the local chapter.

Jaramillo-Plata will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in journalism. Raynor is going to Sampson Community College to major in education. Matthews is headed to the University of South Carolina to major in history and pre-law. Moore is planning to study and major in business at North Carolina A&T State University.

Alvarado is going to East Carolina University for Information Technology. Dove selected North Carolina State University to major in animal science.

While attending Fayetteville Technical Community College, Munoz will study engineering. Tyndall is continuing her education at Campbell University to earn a degree in nursing. Brewington is going to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she will major in pre-medicine. Cousar will also attend UNC-Charlotte for physical therapy, kinesiology and business.

Founded in 1909, NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization and contributions are made by members of local chapters such as Sampson County. One of the goals of the organization is to ensure educational equality of all citizens through initiatives such as the scholarship program.

