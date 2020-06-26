Star’s Garland progress ongoing

Star Communication establishes WiFi hotspots in Sampson and Bladen counties in order to offer Internet connectivity for students and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Hosford, North Carolina State Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, talks about the importance of rural communities having broadband.

Star Communications is moving forward to improve broadband service for residents through Garland after a few hiccups with infrastructure.

Before unanimous approval to move forward with more work, commissioners also received a presentation from Star Communications about fiber installation to improve broadband technology in the area. During a previous meeting, concerns were brought up about water lines being damaged during the process. Officials from Star Communications said they are working to rectify the matter.

“We’re so thankful because we really need that broadband,” Mayor Winifred Murphy said. “We want to make sure that we do all we can to make sure we get this for all of rural eastern North Carolina, especially in light of all the children who may need it with distance learning. There is a digital divide in North Carolina, there’s no doubt about it. So we’re very fortunate that Star is doing everything they can to get it for our citizens.”

In November of 2019, the United States Department of Agriculture announced an investment of more than $23.7 million for high-speed infrastructure to improve rural e-Connectivity in the state. Jeff Shipp, vice president of operations at Star Communications, said the company is committed to the town and is investing almost $750,000 to put fiber in Garland alone.

“It does create and change the quality of life here,” Shipp said. “It puts everyone on the same level playing field when you have access to high-speed Internet and fiber will do that. It will also bring in voice services, video and the data services.”

Joseph Andrews, distribution engineer for Star Communications, spoke about the work that began outside of the town on Lamb Road before fiber lines were brought across U.S. 701 Highway to Herring Avenue. The issues came at Seventh Street with locating from paper maps and not with technical equipment such as sonar. Andrews said some places were improperly marked for infrastructure such as PVC Pipe.

“Some of the data we have, the maps, they’re really old,” Andrews said. “We want to make sure without a shadow of a doubt that, we uncover everything that we may be plowing.”

Moving forward, Andrews said Star Communications will do their do diligence to pick a spot where they can work. He added that a lot of the facilities are next to the shoulder of the road, so Star Communications is working to be on the backside of it.

The company would like to continue their route through Seventh Street and to Church Street near the water tank to create more paths through construction. While talking about the timing, Shipp added that a construction is committed for the next five years to complete work through the federal grant. Also, coaxial cable serving video and Internet customers is being decommissioned for new fiber technology to improve services.

