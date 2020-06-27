Statewide mask mandate in effect

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases

Face coverings are now required across North Carolina, as Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order went into effect Friday, an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, Sampson saw 23 new virus cases and Duplin reported an additional four deaths from the previous week attributed to the virus.

Growing case counts coupled with increasing hospitalizations are a “stark warning,” Cooper said earlier this week, prompting state leaders to hit the pause button on reopening. Along with a mandate for everyone to wear masks in public places when social distancing is not possible, Cooper delayed a Phase 3 of reopening for three weeks, until July 17.

“Overwhelming evidence that is growing by the week shows that wearing a face covering can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially from people who have it and don’t know it yet,” Cooper stated. “This is a simple way to control this virus while we protect ourselves and the people around us.”

Sampson County Health Department reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 977 positive cases to date. Sampson has had six deaths attributed to the virus, according to health officials.

As of Friday, there had been 3,045 COVID-19 tests conducted in Sampson (up 77 from Thursday), resulting in 1,788 negatives (up 93) to go along with 977 positive patients, to include the 23 new patients. There are 280 tests pending, the local agency reported.

Of the 977 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sampson, 673 have been listed as recovered.

Duplin’s total COVID-19 cases increased to 1,446 residents, the county reported Friday. That is an increase of 116 over the past week. Of those confirmed positive cases, 182 are currently in isolation, and 1,232 have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation. Additionally, there are 353 COVID-19 pending tests in Duplin.

Duplin had four deaths over the past week, bringing the county’s total to 32 fatalities related to COVID-19. Of the four most recent fatalities, one patient was in the age range of 50-64, two were in the range of 65-74, and the fourth was older than 75.

Statewide as of Friday morning, there were 58,818 cases (up 1,653 from Thursday) and 1,303 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 13), according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 892 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus (down 14), the agency reported.

There were 836,725 conducted across the state as of Friday, up 25,447 from the previous day.

The order that went into effect Friday also mandates face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state executive branch employees.

Violations of Cooper’s executive orders are generally punishable as a misdemeanor, but the order directs law enforcement to issue citations to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce mask requirements, not individuals. The order notes that people who refuse to wear a mask and won’t leave a business can be penalized under trespassing laws.

“I urge everyone to be a leader in wearing face coverings. I encourage businesses to be strong in enforcing it,” Cooper stated. “Slowing the spread helps our economy, and these face coverings do that.”

“We need your help. Wearing a face covering in public settings is a simple but powerful action to slow the spread of this virus,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said on Friday. “The scientific evidence is compelling. However, face coverings only fully work when we all do it. If each person commits to wearing a face covering, we can stabilize our COVID-19 trends.”

The mask order exempts those with certain health conditions, young children and people strenuously exercising, among other situations.

Several other states, including California and Washington, have statewide mask requirements.

A legislative effort led by Republican lawmakers to allow gyms and bars to reopen failed on Wednesday when House leaders couldn’t muster enough votes to override Cooper’s veto of the measure to scale back the governor’s business restrictions.

Cooper said the state currently has sufficient hospital capacity, but that could quickly change if virus trends don’t improve. Statewide, health officials say approximately 20% of both inpatient beds and intensive care beds remain available, based on reports from the vast majority of hospitals.

“Doctors and health care experts have warned that hospital capacity can be overwhelmed in the blink of an eye,” Cooper said. “And once we see that capacity is gone, it can be too late to reverse the tide.”

The governor has received some blowback from the most recent order, with a handful of county sheriffs defiant at its announcement. That included those in Sampson and Duplin, who said they will not enforce that face coverings be worn.

Both Sampson Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and Duplin Sheriff Blake Wallace posted messages on social media Wednesday evening. Thornton called the order “unconstitutional” and “unenforceable” and Wallace chided the order as “arbitrary” and questioned whether it was “constitutionally sound.”

“As sheriff, it is my sworn duty to enforce laws enacted by our legislature, as well as protect the constitutional rights of all citizens,” Thornton’s post read. “It is my belief that Governor Cooper’s executive order mandating face coverings by all citizens in public is not only unconstitutional, but unenforceable. My deputies will NOT enforce an executive order that I feel violates the constitutional liberties of citizens.”

“I do encourage and trust that all citizens will take it upon themselves to carry out the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and protection of themselves and those that surround them,” the sheriff continued, while acknowledging the growing number of cases in Sampson. “I am not encouraging negligence, but I would like to reiterate that it is not the Sheriff’s duty to enforce health related mandates unless court ordered by a Judicial Official or the Legislature.”

On Thursday, Sampson Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said the post to Thornton’s page was made due to what he said were “numerous public inquiries” on whether law enforcement would enforce the mandate.

”The callers were concerned they would be arrested or ticketed. We felt it was easier to make a public response, than to leave it lingering unknown,” Smith told The Independent. “Please emphasize the sheriff did not encourage citizens not to wear a mask in public. In fact, he said he encouraged citizens to practice safety. He simply stated (law enforcement) won’t get in the business of stopping individuals and making them wear one.”

Wallace took a much more direct approach.

“I want to make it crystal clear that the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office will NOT attempt to enforce the Governor’s order to wear a mask in public places,” he stated. “I do not believe the order is enforceable nor constitutionally sound. I would encourage everyone to take EVERY precaution possible to protect themselves, their families and neighbors. However, the (Duplin County Sheriff’s Office) will not attempt to enforce this arbitrary order.”

Under the order, certain businesses must have employees and customers wear face coverings, including retail, restaurants, personal care and grooming; employees of child care centers and camps; state government agencies; workers and riders of transportation; and workers in manufacturing, agriculture, meat processing and healthcare and long-term care settings, among others, with a few exceptions.

Per the order, citations shall be written only to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings — not to individuals.

“Law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce the face covering requirements of this executive order against individual workers, customers, or patrons,” Cooper’s order reads in part.

According to the order, law enforcement and other public safety and emergency management personnel are “strongly encouraged to educate and encourage voluntary compliance with all the provisions” of the order.

“I know North Carolinians are strong, resilient and care deeply about our communities. We pride ourselves on helping our neighbors,” said Dr. Cohen. “The best way we can do that now is by taking the simple action of wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth. If we each do our part, we can get back to the people and places we love.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.