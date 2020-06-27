Leaders call for statue’s removal

A statue of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle stands outside the entrance of the Sampson County Courthouse, hovering over visitors as they walk up the steps.

The engraved marking underneath says the monument was built to honor soldiers from who died during the Civil War. But for many residents who call Sampson County home, it’s a reminder of a time when Black people didn’t have any human rights and the army who fought to keep their ancestors in bondage. In the wake of protests, statues of Confederate leaders and slavery supporters are coming down.

Darue Bryant is one of many who want to see the same happen in Clinton.

“This statue symbolizes a dim and heinous past that reminds people of color that there was a period of time when our ancestors were enslaved, raped, and murdered at will because of the color of their skin,” Bryant said. “Furthermore, the statue is a militaristic ploy of intimidation that sends a clear message to those entering the courthouse, as people of color you have no rights and neither will you find justice.”

Bryant, a local minister, businessman and Clinton Councilman for District 5, recently started a petition through Change.org. As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,200 people signed the petition for the removal of the statue, which was unveiled May 12, 1916. The monument was spearheaded by the Ashford-Sillers Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Before the statue was shown to the public, there was a parade featuring a marching brass band, little girls strewing flowers and Confederate veterans from the war riding in the vehicles. The local chapter began working to have the monument erected in 1908. In 1916, with more than 4,000 people present, the base of the monument was placed at the courthouse square.

In a recent Facebook post, Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton shared some of the history. Like Bryant, he feels it wasn’t something to celebrate.

“I agree it’s time for him to come down,” Becton stated regarding the statue.

In 2017, the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP, including members Larry Sutton, Willie Mitchell and Luther Moore, made an attempt to remove the monument by sending letters to both Clinton City and Sampson County leaders.

“It is the mission of the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP to advocate for the rights of all people,” stated Sampson branch President Lee Byam at the time. “The Civil War ended in 1865 with the defeat of the Confederacy. The Confederate statue is a reminder of America’s dark legacy of slavery that deprived human beings of their God-given and constitutionally protected human rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The property where the property sits is not owned by the city, but the county. In 2015, former Pat McCrory signed a law that was passed by the General Assembly that makes it illegal to remove “an event, person or military service that is part of North Carolina’s history” without permission from the North Carolina Historical Commission. This law prohibits local officials from making the decision to remove the Confederate statue that is on county property.

A few years ago, Bryant was involved in the discussions and said misinformation was given in regards to the law on monuments and county property. According to his research, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners has the authority to remove this object according to the law. This provision of G.S. § 100-2.1(a) specifically applies to “a monument, memorial, or work of art owned by the state.” If a monument is owned by a city, county, or other political subdivision of the state with corporate powers to own property — or if a monument is privately owned and placed on public property — then there is no requirement to seek approval from the North Carolina Historical Commission, he said.

“It wasn’t until recently that I decided to research the details of that law and realized that the law was specific to state-owned statues and not unto county or privately-owned statues,” Bryant said. “Therefore, it’s no longer a question if the statue can be moved but rather where should the new location be? Now is definitely the time to remove any and all symbols of hate, inequity, bigotry, or white supremacy.”

Many opponents of removal argue that it disrespects veterans from the Civil War, erases history and Southern heritage. Bryant expressed how he would like to see it moved away from the courthouse and not destroyed.

“I understand that there will be a remnant who feel strongly about their Southern heritage and may see this movement as being unfair or as an encroachment,” Bryant said. “I believe in being diplomatic so, my desire is not to see the statue destroyed, but rather relocated to an environment befitting for history, such as a historical battle site or museum with other artifacts, relics, and objects of the Confederate past. This will provide opportunity unto those that desire to pay homage or respect without spawning unnecessary tension in our community.”

As of now, the city has a resolution that has been agreed upon by the majority of the council and mayor in support of the removal. It will be presented to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, once adopted. Garland Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy is also showing support by presenting a resolution to the council.

“After several conversations and meetings, I am convinced that the Board of County Commissioners have heard the voice of our community and are working diligently toward the resolution concerning this matter of contention,” Bryant said. “The plan is to move forward expeditiously while protecting the integrity and dignity of all parties involved.”

Back in June 2019, nearly two years after he joined others in calling for the statue to be moved, Sutton wrote a column in The Sampson Independent. He noted the Clinton All-America City delegation’s efforts to earn the national distinction again, and commented on the Confederate monument that still stood as a prominent backdrop in Sampson’s seat.

“It is way past time for a public review and discussion by our county and city officials concerning the relocation of the Confederate statue in downtown Clinton,” he wrote in that 2019 column. “To be sure, it has been over two years since the issue was first raised by the local branch of the NAACP. It is only fair that we hear from the people who represent us at both the city and county level.

“This is one critical challenge we need to tackle now and not pass on to the younger generation,” Sutton continued. “This should be our moment of truth in facing our history and in lifting the burdens of our racial past and present off the shoulders of the younger generation.”

A year later, confronting that history appears to be imminent as Bryant and others push forward.

“At the end of the day, we have to ask the question: What’s best for our city? We have been given a badge that states All-American City, but is it true?” Bryant queried. “If we have to debate whether to keep or get rid of a statue that is a symbol to Black Americans as a swastika flag is to those who are Jewish, then we are not worthy of that badge. But if we are willing to become better, working towards being better neighbors, a better community, and eventually we can be a city that we are all proud of where everyone is treated equally in spite of their race, sex, sexual orientation, or economic status …. that’s American.”

